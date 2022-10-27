T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma lauds India's clinical win over Netherlands

Rohit Sharma said he was satisfied with the way his side followed up their emotional opening night win over Pakistan with a “clinical” win over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup.

The 56-run win over the Dutch in Sydney contrasted entirely with what had gone before four nights earlier, in the sensational, last-ball victory against their neighbours.

India were hardly troubled as they racked up 179-2 from their 20 overs. Virat Kohli, who is yet to be dismissed in the competition, finished not out on 62.

He shared an alliance worth 85 with Suryakumar Yadav, who was not out on 51 at the end of the innings.

The Netherlands were restricted to 123-9 in reply, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar sending down two maidens, as he returned figures of 2-9 from three overs.

“Luckily for us we had a few days to get over that win [against Pakistan] because it was a special win considering what it holds,” said Sharma, who himself made 53 from 39 balls.

“It was the first game of the tournament. For us, as soon as the game was over we came back to Sydney and we regrouped.

“We said, ‘that was a great win for us, but we have to move on now and think about what we have to do in the games which are coming up for us.’

“The focus shifted to this game. We wanted to come out here and get those two crucial points, and I thought we were quite clinical.”

Yadav was named player of the match for his 21-ball innings, which included seven fours and a six.

“I was just trying to express myself when I went into bat,” Yadav said.

“The situation was very simple when I went in. I just had to up the tempo and express myself.”

Spinners Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and seamer Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets each.