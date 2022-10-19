India v Pakistan quiz: test your T20 World Cup knowledge ahead of Melbourne clash

The T20 World Cup 2022 is officially under way but for a number of cricket fans, the real action starts on Saturday when defending champions and hosts Australia face last year's finalists New Zealand in the Super 12 stage.

While there are likely to be many close encounters and upsets over the course of the tournament - a couple have already materialised with Sri Lanka and the West Indies suffering chastening defeats - the match that is likely to garner the most attention is the clash between India and Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

The team in blue were proud owners of a perfect record in all World Cup matches against their arch rivals in green. But that record was blown to bits by Babar Azam's team at the last edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE where a devastating opening spell by Shaheen Afridi set up a 10-wicket win and expedited India's exit from the tournament.

So ahead of the blockbuster showdown this weekend, test your knowledge about previous India-Pakistan matches at the T20 World Cup in the quiz below.