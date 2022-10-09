England survive Australia fightback to take first T20 in Perth

England produced some impressive late bowling to beat Australia by eight runs on Sunday in the first of three warm-up matches ahead of this month's T20 World Cup.

Put into bat, England made 208-6 – after an opening partnership of 132 between Alex Hales (84) and Jos Buttler (68) – to leave Australia needing to achieve a record T20 run chase by any team against the English.

Australia were on course to do it, getting to 158-3 midway through the 15th over when Marcus Stoinis (35) and Tim David (0) fell in the space of four balls from Mark Wood.

Then Wood, off the final ball of his four overs, snagged David Warner for a team-high 73 as the opener holed out to Hales in the deep.

The match was in the balance but England took three wickets in the last eight balls of the chase to get home in Perth, with Australia finishing on 200-9.

“What a game – 200 each on the board!” said England all-rounder Sam Curran.

“We batted really well as a group, Jos and Hales played beautifully and laid a platform. It's great to have Jos in the side after an injury.

“We knew Australia would come really hard. They've got such a powerful batting line-up so we're really pleased with the way we bowled. What a great start to the series.”

Curran was under pressure when bowling the final over, and added: “The over before, I executed a few yorkers then missed one and it goes for six. It shows how hard it is at the end but those are the moments you want to be involved in.

“Some days you might win the game, some days you lose. We've got great senior players helping me through. They backed me in that situation and I'm really glad we could start with a win.”

Australia opener David Warner said: “We've seen in the Big Bash high totals and the wicket got better and better as the game went on. Credit to the way England bowled, especially Mark Wood's spell at the end, but we should have got home there.

“Wood is sharp and a great competitor. He brings spark and energy and is a great bowler for England.

“England got off to a great start and they came at us hard with the bat, that's the way they play. If you can get a wicket it gives you a sniff. It's about us executing our skills.

“I think we're ready now. I think the fans will see high scoring and that's what you want.”

The teams will play again in Canberra on Wednesday and Friday.