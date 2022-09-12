Asia Cup team of the tournament: Hasaranga shines and 'King' Kohli is back

Sri Lanka left no-one in any doubt as to who was the team of the tournament as they stunned Pakistan to win the Asia Cup final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night.

A side that had been derided by a Bangladesh team official as having no world-class bowlers proved they are secretly pretty handy indeed as they bowled Pakistan out.

A club team in Sri Lanka known as Nondescripts CC have produced some of the country’s greatest cricketers down the years.

That would works as a fitting description for the current national team, as they are light on the household names of the past.

Celebrity status was no match for endeavour and team spirit, though, as the Sri Lankans clinched the title in front of a thrilled crowd at Sports City.

The fact they shared the burden around in winning the title is reflected in the fact that they do not, in fact, have the largest quota of players in our Select XI for the competition.

Pakistan, who illuminated the tournament brilliantly until they crumbled in the last 30 overs of it, provide four players.

There are as many Indians – three – as Sri Lankans, while Mujeeb ur Rahman is the lone Afghan.