India, Pakistan and Afghanistan stars train in Dubai for Asia Cup 2022 - in pictures

Fans gathered outside the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday night hoping to catch a glimpse of their cricket heroes as India, Pakistan and Afghanistan ramped up their preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup.

India captain Rohit Sharma and superstar batsman Virat Kohli fine-tuned their action in the nets while Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi also got in some reps ahead of the teams' blockbuster meeting at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Mohammad Nabi was part of the Afghanistan contingent going through their paces ahead of their Group Sage opener against Sri Lanka, also in Dubai on Saturday.

