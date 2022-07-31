Five-star Shamsi spins Proteas to thumping T20 series win against England

Tabraiz Shamsi engineered England's spin demolition as South Africa triumphed by 90 runs in the third T20 at Southampton on Sunday to take the series 2-1.

Wrist-spinner Shamsi picked up 5-24 as England failed to get going in pursuit of the visitors' score of 191-5, getting bowled out for 101 with more than three overs to spare.

Shamsi accounted for Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and David Willey, who was bowled first ball to set up a hat-trick chance that Chris Jordan survived.

But Shamsi had Jordan trapped leg before wicket in his last over, and then Adil Rashid caught out on the boundary, to finish with 5-24 off four overs.

England quickly fell behind the required run rate as none of their batsmen managed to show any of the power hitting from earlier in the limited overs series between the two countries.

Jonny Bairstow finished as their top scorer with 27 runs after coming in at No 4, and was the last man out.

England captain Jos Buttler was disappointed after another home series defeat following losses to India in the preceding encounters.

"I thought 190 was a good score but was confident as we want to challenge ourselves. But the way we lost was disappointing. I think we lacked intent," Buttler said.

"They played well and got a good score, but we did not put them under pressure. That has been a theme throughout the white-ball summer and it helps us realise where we are and be honest, reflect on it. We haven't performed well and what we need to do is get better."

The wicketkeeper-batsman insisted the defeats have not dented his team's morale ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"I don't think this has clouded the issue with the World Cup coming as we have gone through changes in leadership and personnel. It's not for the lack of trying. We have time to go away and we have a big tournament on the horizon. So that should bring back excitement. The T20s in Australia should be when we should be settled and ready for the tournament."

Seamer Willey bowled South Africa’s opener Quinton de Kock in a wicket maiden opening over at the start of the contest but the tourists went on to set a substantial target as Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram both scored fifties.

Their 87-run partnership also proved decisive after Rilee Rossouw was out for 31 off 18 balls.

Hendricks scored 70 before skying the ball to wicketkeeper Buttler off Jordan while Markram was 51 not out.

There was also a fine contribution of 22 runs off nine balls from captain David Miller, celebrating his 100th T20 appearance for South Africa. It included the only six of the innings.

England won the opening match of the T20 series by 41 runs before South Africa bounced back with a 58-run victory to take the series into the decider.