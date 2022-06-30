Jos Buttler named England limited-overs captain

Jos Buttler has been named England's new limited-overs captain, taking over from the retired Eoin Morgan.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been Morgan's deputy since 2015, will begin his reign with a three-match T20 series against India starting July 7.

The first major tournament arrives later in the year with the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Morgan retired from international cricket on Tuesday after battling form and fitness issues in recent months.

Buttler, who has played 151 one-day internationals and 88 Twenty20s for England, paid tribute to his predecessor in a statement: “I would like to offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to Eoin Morgan for his outstanding leadership over the past seven years.

“It has been the most memorable period for everyone involved. He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been fantastic to play under him. There are lots of things that I have learnt from him that I'll take into this role.

“It is a great honour to take over from Eoin, and the place he has left English white-ball cricket in is exciting, and I'm inspired for the challenges ahead.

“It is the greatest honour to captain your country, and when I have had the chance to step in the past, I have loved doing it. I can't wait to take this team forward.”

The 31-year-old has deputised for Morgan on 14 occasions, including the side’s previous ODI against the Netherlands in Amstelveen after Morgan sat out with a groin injury.

He was put forward by director of men’s cricket Rob Key, his fourth significant appointment having installed Brendon McCullum and Matthew Mott in a split coaching set-up and Ben Stokes as Test skipper.

Stokes is taking time away from the limited-overs side to focus on his revival of the Test team, but will be lining-up under Buttler’s leadership sooner rather than later.

“He was the obvious choice to take over from Morgs and I am really looking forward to playing a few games under him,” Stokes said.

“He’s an incredibly selfless human being, not just on the cricket field, so he is going to get a great response now that he is leading the white-ball team officially. Jos will continue the ethos and mindset that Morgs brought to us from 2015. It is Jos’ time to take the team forward.”

