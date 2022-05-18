James Anderson and Stuart Broad return to England Test squad for New Zealand series

Veteran fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad made an expected comeback to the England Test squad on Wednesday after being controversially left out of the West Indies tour earlier in the year.

England Test squad Ben Stokes (captain), Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts

The pair, England's most successful Test wicket-takers of all time, were included in the 13-man squad for the opening two fixtures of the three-match series against New Zealand.

Anderson and Broad were omitted from the Caribbean tour after the 4-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia, but the Three Lions continued their slide, losing the West Indies series 1-0 to drop to the bottom of the World Test Championship table.

New captain Ben Stokes has made it clear he wants both premier quicks in the squad for the first Test against New Zealand which starts at Lord's on June 2 - Stokes's first match since he was appointed as full-time Test skipper after replacing Joe Root.

It is the first squad selected under a new management in English cricket. Brendon McCullum has come in as the Test team coach following Rob Key's appointment as director of cricket.

The squad features new faces in Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook and Durham seam bowler Matthew Potts. Brook gets his chance following continued failures of England's top order. He has been in fine form for Yorkshire this season, scoring 758 runs at an average of 151.60 in the County Championship first division.

Potts has been given a chance after an injury crisis among England's quick bowlers ruled out Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Fisher, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Olly Stone, and Ollie Robinson.

"We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the County season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level," Key said.

"It promises to be a mouthwatering series, and I can't wait for the team to start against a very good New Zealand side. It is a fascinating prospect for everyone connected with the sport in this country."

Meanwhile, the ECB announced that Matthew Mott has been appointed as England's white-ball coach.

Mott, 48, has signed a four-year agreement and is expected to be in place for England's three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Amsterdam next month.

Mott had led the Australian women's team since 2015, overseeing a seven-year period of excellence. Under his stewardship, the team won successive T20 World Cups, this year's women's 50-over World Cup and are undefeated in four Ashes series.

