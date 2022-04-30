India's Pujara and Pakistan's Rizwan bat together for Sussex - in pictures

The county championship match between Sussex and Durham turned out to be a momentous occasion as India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan's star wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan batted together on Friday.

It was a rare instance of a current India and Pakistan team member playing together and gave more significance to the match at the Hove.

Pujara continued his great form in the UK, scoring his third century in as many matches to give Sussex control on the second day of their match.

The Saurashtra batsman, who missed Sussex's opening fixture of the season against Nottinghamshire, had already made up for lost time with scores of 201 not out and 109 away to Derbyshire and Worcestershire respectively.

But Friday's match was his home debut for Sussex at the second division side's Hove headquarters.

The 34-year-old, who has played 95 Tests for India, made an unbeaten 128 in a total of 362-5 in reply to Durham's first innings 223 to help give his team a lead of 139 runs by stumps on the second day.

He had faced 198 balls with 16 fours, when bad light halted play with 13 overs remaining.

It has been a tough season for an injury-hit Sussex, with two of their first three matches ending in defeat by 10 wickets and an innings.