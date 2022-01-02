Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain bowls triple wicket maiden on Big Bash League debut

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain enjoyed a dream debut in the Big Bash League T20 tournament in Australia as he started with a triple wicket maiden on Sunday.

The right-arm quick, 21, made an immediate impact for Sydney Thunder by picking up three wickets for no runs in his very first over against Adelaide Strikers.

Hasnain started things off by getting opener Matthew Short caught at the square leg boundary, before trapping Jake Weatherald plumb in front. He capped a stellar start by having Jonathan Wells caught at short mid wicket for his third wicket of his opening over, without a run off the bat.

The Pakistan pacer thus became the first bowler in BBL history to take three wickets in his first over of the competition. He finished with figures of 3-20 as Sydney Thunder registered a 28-run win against the Adelaide Strikers. In all, Hasnain sent down 14 dot balls.

The match had been set up by Matthew Gilkes who hit 93 off 57 balls to help Thunder score 172-7. That total proved more than enough as Adelaide were bowled out for 144 in the final over.

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee said Hasnain's spell was “phenomenal".

“I don’t know what to say, this is phenomenal to watch,” Lee told Fox Cricket. “It just goes to show about raw pace. A beautiful approach to the crease, wonderful seam presentation, a lovely snap of the wrist — any young bowler that wants to bowl fast, they’re the three components you need.”

Hasnain has played eight ODIs and 18 T20s for Pakistan. He was signed by the Thunder just before Christmas, making his effort even more remarkable.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, the young quick will surely be on Pakistan selectors' radar to bolster an already impressive T20 pace attack that includes Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani.