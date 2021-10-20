2007-2021: Pakistan's T20 World Cup jersey evolution - in pictures

The 2021 T20 World Cup has started. The first round, to be specific. The 'main' teams will get on the field in the Super 12 stage, which begins on October 23.

Among the teams in the fray are Pakistan, who have had an extraordinary buildup to the tournament.

The men in green were supposed to have a bumper home season, with white-ball series against New Zealand and England as preparation for the main event in the UAE.

But a security alert head of the first match against New Zealand saw both series called off, leading to much heartache in the country.

Babar Azam's team are now in the UAE, with a few things to prove and a stunning jersey to match their ambitions.

What should help them is their record - Pakistan have won their last 10 T20 internationals in the UAE. Their first match is against India on October 24 and although they have a 0-5 record against their rivals in T20 World Cup clashes, Babar is hopeful.

"Definitely we have played a lot of cricket in the UAE," Babar said. "These conditions suit us and we know how to play here. We need to keep things simple in all the departments."