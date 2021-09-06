Pakistan recall power-hitters Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah for T20 World Cup

Pakistan have recalled power-hitters Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE.

The selectors named a 15-member squad on Monday that will also play five-match home series against New Zealand later this month and a two-match series against England before flying out to the United Arab Emirates for the T20 World Cup.

“We have tried to cover all our bases by catering for the modern day brand of T20 cricket that will be required to perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” chief selector Muhammad Wasim said in a statement.

The selectors have kept confidence in Asif, who the played last of his 29 Twenty20 internationals against Zimbabwe in April. The middle-order batter averages 25.4 with a strike rate of 121.65, but has been struggling for runs lately.

He is competing in the Caribbean Premier League, but has scored just 32 runs in five matches.

Left-handed batsman Khushdil averages 21 in nine Twenty20s and has not played for Pakistan since an outing against South Africa at Lahore in February.

While acknowledging the fact that both batsmen do not have outstanding numbers, Wasim said that they were the best available for selection.

“They are the best in the available pool of middle-order batsmen and we remain confident that they will provide us solutions to our middle-order difficulties through solid performances,” Wasim said.

Asif and Khushdil "will compliment Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Maqsood. In Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan, we have three top-quality spinners who are equally good with the bat and outstanding in the field.”

Pakistan have dropped all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, opening batsman Sharjeel Khan and fast bowler Arshad Iqbal, who were part of Pakistan’s squads in the last series against England and the West Indies.

Leg spinner Usman Qadir, opening batter Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will travel with the team to the UAE as reserve players.

Wasim said the three were unlucky to miss out on full selection.

“Sohaib Maqsood’s ability to bat and perform anywhere in the top-order has given him an edge over Fakhar, while the presence of three experienced spinners, who are also capable batters, and five genuine wicket-taking fast bowlers made it difficult for Usman Qadir to get into the side," Wasim said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan, who made his Twenty20 debut against England, was retained in the squad as a backup to regular gloveman Rizwan.

Pakistan are in Group 2 along with arch rivals India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers. Pakistan begins their campaign on October 24 against India.

Group 1 comprises Australia, South Africa, England, West Indies and two qualifiers.

Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood.

Travelling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: John Stones, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

