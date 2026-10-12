Canelo Alvarez 'fears nothing' and will fight in Riyadh despite security concerns

Boxing legend Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is set to defy security concerns and go ahead with his bout against Christian Mbilli in Riyadh, according to organiser Turki Alalshikh.

Alvarez is slated to face Mbilli for the WBC super middleweight title in the Saudi capital on October 31, but the event has been thrown into doubt after several days of deadly strikes on the city.

One person was killed and 11 injured in an attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Sunday, according to Saudi authorities. That came a day after a Houthi-claimed strike killed 13 people and injured more than 300.

Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and a global boxing power broker, said in a social media post that the event would go ahead as planned, and that Alvarez had confirmed he was happy to proceed.

“Canelo reached out and told me he’ll still fight in Riyadh this October, no matter what happens,” Alalshikh posted on X on Sunday night. “He fears nothing.

“My country is home to the two Holy Mosques, land of peace, safety, rich civilisation, deep history, and kind-hearted people. Thank you to everyone who checked in and showed support. Hard times reveal true friends.”

The Saudi Pro League postponed Sunday's match between Abha and Al Faisaly, while it remains unclear whether Monday's Asian Champions League match between Al Nassr and Neftchi Fergana will go ahead.

“The SPL confirmed the decision was made following a review of the circumstances surrounding the match,” the league said. "[The decision was taken] in accordance with approved regulatory procedures, ensuring that situations beyond the clubs' control are addressed while maintaining the continuity of the competition.”

Abha is around 900km south-west of Riyadh and approximately 200km from the Yemen border.

Saudi sport has seen several major events cancelled this year, including April's Formula One Grand Prix and next month's World Rally Championship.

The October 31 boxing card at Kingdom Arena is dubbed “Mexico vs the Rest of the World” and is headlined by Alvarez's attempt to recapture a version of the 168lb world title.

The 36-year-old (63-3-2) has not fought since losing to Terence Crawford last September.

It was reported by The Athletic on Sunday night that Alvarez remained eager to press ahead with the Riyadh bout, and that broadcaster DAZN was advancing in its plans to cover the event on the ground in Saudi Arabia.