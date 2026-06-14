UFC White House explained: UAE start time, fight card, why Trump is hosting and how to watch

The UFC's controversial White House card will go ahead on Sunday, with it becoming the first ever professional sporting event staged at the US presidential home.

More than 4,000 people are expected to attend the invite-only MMA show on the South Lawn, although a further 85,000 are expected to fill up a nearby fan zone. A late lawsuit failed to derail the event, but forecasted thunderstorms could yet dampen the spectacle.

The event marks President Donald Trump's 80th birthday, which is also Flag Day, and is billed as part of celebrations for America's 250th anniversary. Trump has long been a combat sports fan going back to his days sitting ringside at Mike Tyson's heavyweight title fights in the 1980s.

In more recent times, he has become an ardent supporter of the UFC, with the violent sport popular among his base. The seven-bout card was arranged between Trump and his close associate Dana White, the UFC president.

The UFC has reportedly spent about $60 million on the event, including $700,000 for grass repairs afterwards. At the centre as always will be the UFC octagon, but this time it is overshadowed by the “Claw” – a 92-foot high metal structure that looms overhead and weighs more than 600 tonnes.

Topuria vs Gaethje to headline

The event has drawn a lot of criticism with the fighters trash talking and abusing each other, and Ilia Topuria even shoving Justin Gaethje in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Their unification fight will be Sunday's main event as lightweight champion Topuria, 29, takes on interim title holder Gaethje.

UFC president Dana White separated the fighters, and American Gaethje said to Topuria: “Look where we're at, look at this beautiful view, and you want to act like an animal?”

Earlier, Georgian-Spaniard Topuria warned Gaethje, 37, he was “going to knock his lights out in the first round”.

“I know I'm best in the world, in two days we're going to share the same place. I know I'm the best, just prove me wrong if you can,” said Topuria.

UFC Freedom 250: Full card

Main event

Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje, lightweight title

Co-main event

Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane, interim heavyweight title

Main card

Sean O'Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi, bantamweights

Michael Chandler vs Mauricio Ruffy, lightweights

Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus, middleweights

Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia, featherweights

Derrick Lewis vs Josh Hokit, heavyweights

Lincoln Memorial press conference – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Alex Pereira, left, and Ciryl Gane during a news conference at the Lincoln Memorial ahead of the UFC Freedom250. Bloomberg Info

UFC lightweights Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje square off as UFC president Dana White separates them. EPA Info

Dana White, UFC president at the Lincoln Memorial. Bloomberg Info

Steve Garcia arrives for the UFC Freedom 250 press conference. EPA Info

Sean O'Malley arrives for the press conference. Bloomberg Info

Attendees during a news conference at the Lincoln Memorial. Bloomberg Info

UFC Featherweight Diego Lopes arrives. EPA Info

Bo Nickal and Kyle Daukaus face off at UFC Freedom250. Bloomberg Info

Attendees during a news conference ahead of UFC Freedom250. Bloomberg Info

The US Army Band at the Lincoln Memorial. Bloomberg Info

UFC title belts on display. EPA Info





















What time does it start?

The UFC White House (UFC Freedom 250) main card starts at 4am UAE time on Monday, June 15, 2026.

How to watch UFC White House in the UAE

You can stream the card live via the dedicated Starzplay Sports UFC channel or through the mobile app.

The show is also available via UFC Arabia. It can be accessed via the standalone UFC Arabia app.

Alternatively, e& (Etisalat) home TV subscribers can access the live stream by subscribing to the AD Fight package.