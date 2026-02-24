Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao set for September rematch on Netflix

Floyd Mayweather is to face Manny Pacquiao in a rematch of the richest fight in history in Las Vegas on September 19.

Netflix will broadcast the second instalment of their rivalry, which will be held at the Sphere, in what will be the 49-year-old Mayweather’s first professional fight since 2017.

The two outstanding boxers of their generation met in the ‘Fight of the Century’ in 2015, which saw Mayweather register a unanimous points win in an underwhelming bout to retain the WBA, WBC and WBO welterweight world titles.

It was the highest-grossing event in the sport, generating revenue reportedly in the region of £445 million.

“I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result,” said Mayweather, who has a 50-0 record.

Pacquiao, 47, has been active well beyond Mayweather’s professional retirement, with his most recent outing being a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July, also in Las Vegas.

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history,” Pacquiao said.

“The fans have waited long enough – they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix.

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him.

“As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines.”

Mayweather has fought a series of exhibition fights since 2017, but the Pacquiao showdown at the Sphere will be his first professional contest since stopping MMA star Conor McGregor nine years ago.

The rematch looked to be off the agenda as recently as last week when both men announced plans to fight different opponents.

Mayweather, boxing’s highest-paid athlete, with earnings estimated at £1.18 billion, is first due to meet Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout, reportedly in the Democratic Republic of Congo on April 25.

However, that event may be shelved because of what will be at stake against Pacquiao, both financially and reputationally, given that retiring undefeated on 50 fights was a driving force in the latter stage of his career.

The Filipino himself last week announced a Las Vegas exhibition bout against Ruslan Provodnikov for April and it is now unclear whether that will go ahead.

Pacquiao retired in 2021 to pursue his political ambitions in his native Philippines before returning to the ring to face Barrios last year. He has 62 wins from his 73 bouts and is the only boxer to win world titles in eight different divisions.