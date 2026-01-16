'Mental strength therapy': Anthony Joshua returns to the gym weeks after surviving fatal car crash

British boxer Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym as he continues his recovery from a fatal car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.

The former world heavyweight champion was injured in a crash outside Lagos on December 29 when the vehicle he was travelling in lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and collided with a truck by the side of the road, according to Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps.

Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, who were part of Joshua's coaching team and close friends of the 36-year-old, both died in the incident.

Joshua posted a video on Snapchat showing him working out, hitting pads, exercising and riding a stationary bike.

One of the clips carried the slogan “mental strength therapy”.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami 10 days before the crash.

Ghami acted as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer.

Joshua was released from Lagoon Hospital in Lagos on December 31. Last week, the former Olympic champion posted a tribute to his friends on Instagram.

"I didn't even realise how special they are," he wrote. "I'll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men. 100% it's tough for me, but I know it's even tougher for their parents."

On Wednesday, promoter Eddie Hearn said he believes Joshua will return to boxing when he has had time to heal.

He told Sky Sports: “He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, before he makes a decision on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right.

“It is certainly not a conversation I’ll be having with him any time soon. The only conversation is ‘are you OK?’ and sometimes we find people will give that facade of being OK, but what happened to him is not normal and heartbreaking for all involved.

“When the time is right, I believe he will make his decision and you will hear it from him. That is the only voice you should listen to in that respect and we’ll give him his time to make that decision and heal.”