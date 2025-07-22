James Llontop eyes UAE Warriors welterweight title and eventual UFC return

UAE Warriors swings into action this week, just days before UFC Fight Night returns to Abu Dhabi.

The capital promotion is back with a double-header over two nights at Space42 Arena in Al Raha that includes Jordanian fighter Ali Al Qaisi lining up a record third title.

On Wednesday's UAE Warriors 61 card, former featherweight title-holder Al Qaisi tackles bantamweight champion Sylvester Chipfumbo of Zimbabwe for the inaugural intercontinental featherweight belt.

In Thursday's UAE Warriors 62, Khotam Boynazarov defends his welterweight title against promotion debutant James Llontop from Peru.

Llontop, 25, was released by UFC after three defeats but has bounced back since then with back-to-back victories in the Fusion Fight Championship.

He overcame Brazilian Yuri Neles by unanimous decision in his first fight since being released by the UFC before registering a second-round TKO against Argentina's Dante Romero to win the FFC welterweight title.

Now Llontop, who holds a 16-5 mixed martial arts record, is looking to continue that momentum by claiming another strap that he hopes will one day lead to a recall to the UFC.

“I’m happy with the opportunity to fight for another title for a new promotion and a first appearance in Abu Dhabi,” Llontop told The National through a translator on the sidelines of the pre-fight presser at the Palms Sports headquarters.

“I'm prepared to fight for any promotion around the world. In the UAE Warriors, in One Championship, in the PFL, but my real motivation is to go back to UFC and perhaps fight for a title.

“Competing in the UFC was one of the best experiences in my life. It really made me a more mature athlete and fighter, and now I'm more than ready for new challenges.

“Of course, I was sad when I was released by UFC. It taught me a lot of things, and that’s the way it works in a professional set-up. I accept that decision from the organisation.”

Boynazarov presents a formidable obstacle to Llontop's ambitions. The Uzbek is undefeated in 10 fights and is riding high after claiming a unanimous decision over Tahir Abdullaev last October to claim the UAE Warriors welterweight title.

“It's a really tough fight for both of us. He's going to try to use his grappling, I'm trying to use my striking,” Llontop said of the champion.

“The one that performs the best in the first moment is going to be the one who would get into the rhythm of the fight.”

Llontop first started training in combat sports age 10 with dreams of one day fighting for the world's lead MMA promotion, the UFC. He began as an amateur 10 years ago, and made up his mind he would pursue a career as a fighter full-time.

Welterweight champions Khotam Boynazarov alongside James Llontop. Antonie Robertson/The National

“I finished high school and had made up my mind to become a pro fighter. I didn't pursue anything else other than training MMA.”

Llontop is married and has a four-year-old son whose name (Tadeo) is tattooed on his forehead over his right eye. A stable home life helps keep him grounded, he says.

“I spend most of my free time with my son and wife, my sisters, mum and dad,” he said.

“Peru is known for its food, so we like to go eat and sometimes go to the cinema, nothing spectacular.”

Llontop arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night. “The weather is really hot," he joked, "but we're used to extreme things back in Peru."

Llontop says he plans to stay in Abu Dhabi for Saturday's UFC Fight Night, backing Reinier de Ridder to come out on top against the former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

“It will be a really good fight, but I think RDR appears to have the edge. He’s in great shape and form.”

