Belal Muhammad: Abu Dhabi title shot 'meant to be written' with UFC 288 win over Burns

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhummad is targeting a “dream come true” title fight against Leon Edwards in Abu Dhabi later this year, as he gets set to take on Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 this weekend.

The American, ranked the division’s No 4 contender, faces the former title challenger in the co-main event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, early Sunday UAE time having agreed to the fight only two weeks out.

Unbeaten in his past nine bouts, Muhammad knows a statement win against Burns will push his case even more for a first attempt at UFC gold.

At present, UFC president Dana White has said Colby Covington is next in line to meet current champion Edwards. Meanwhile, Edwards said last month that he wants the second defence of his crown to take place in Abu Dhabi, describing it as the "perfect" scenario.

The UFC returns to the capital with UFC 294 on October 21. As of yet, no bouts have been confirmed for the Etihad Arena card.

However, having fought twice before in Abu Dhani – the most recent, a superb TKO victory against the previously unbeaten Sean Brady at UFC 267 in October – Muhammad says a win against Burns will push him into pole position to challenge Edwards in the emirate.

“I think if I put on a great performance this weekend and get a tremendous finish or something ..." Muhammad said at Wednesday’s media day. "They’re going to Abu Dhabi. You think they’re going to have Leon fight Colby in Abu Dhabi?

“No, they’re going to have me fight in Abu Dhabi. It’ll be like a dream come true, and I think that’ll be how the story is supposed to be written. I’ve just got to do my work this weekend, and I don’t really care what nothing else is, because I know my next fight is going to be for the belt.”

Here we go 🔥 It's officially Fight Week in New Jersey!!



[ #UFC288 | Sat. May 6 | @Visit_NJ ] pic.twitter.com/0yZYa19CIZ — UFC (@ufc) May 2, 2023

The hastily arranged UFC 288 bout was agreed after Charles Oliveira withdrew last month from his co-main clash with Beneil Dariush, with Muhammad signing on at short notice despite having recently observed Ramadan. Born to Palestinian parents, he is a practicing Muslim.

What’s more, this weekend’s match-up is five rounds – something Muhammad, 22-3 as a pro, requested.

“During Ramadan, my mind is the strongest it’s ever been,” he said. “Spiritually, mentally, it just puts me on a whole different level. To know my mental game was a hundred per cent, I didn’t care what my [physical] game was.

“I didn’t care what the weight cut was. I didn’t care what the rounds were. Because I knew mentally I could get through anything. I know that, for me, it’s all about God’s plan.

"And I felt like God put me in that position at that right time, to be in that right shape for this one moment. Because this moment right here is where careers are made, where legendary stories are told.

"There’s nothing that nobody could deny me for after I win this fight Saturday night.”

Expand Autoplay Belal Muhammad celebrates his win over Takashi Sato at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

In contrast to Muhammad, Burns comes into the bout off the back of very recent competition. The Brazilian, the division’s No 5-ranked challenger, was in action on April 8, when he defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 in Miami.

This weekend marks Burns’ third fight already this year.

“For him to accept a fight like me, it’s going be tough, because you’re going from fighting a guy like Masvidal, who’s not as hungry as I am,” Muhammad said. “He has all the money in the world.

“Now you’re going against a starving dog, a guy that wants it more than you do, a guy that’s willing to die in there. How you going to deal with that?”

While Muhammad said he had no interest in being the back-up fighter for a potential Edwards-Covington fight in Abu Dhabi, Burns confirmed on Wednesday that he is more than willing.

“Me beating Belal Muhammad, I don’t know, I might jump past past Colby and get this title shot in Abu Dhabi – that would be amazing,” said Burns, 22-5 as a pro. "Even if that doesn’t happen, I’m going to Abu Dhabi to make weight.

"Opportunities always happen. Why not be ready, and go to Abu Dhabi and make weight, in case something stupid happens? Because a lot of crazy things happen."

Burns later reiterated: “If everything goes my way Saturday, May 6, and they still give the title shot to Colby, I’m going there for a back-up. Love the opportunities; I’ll be ready for any opportunity.

“But, let’s say if I go out there and just make weight, and these guys still fight each other, I’ll wait a little bit and fight the winner.”