Royal Champion lives up to name as he powers to Bahrain International Trophy win

Royal Champion lived up to his name as he roared to victory to retain his crown in the Group 1 Bahrain International Trophy this evening.

Royal Champion, trained by Karl Burke in northern England won by a length and a quarter and pocketed $900,00 for his connections. Zaydann was second and Baroud third, the two French challengers, in what was the inaugural running of the race as a Group 1 event.

The eight-year-old came with a late run under an inspired ride by Clifford Lee who win by a length and a quarter.

A year ago Lee narrowly escaped death after a motorbike accident. Last October Lee, 30, fell off a cross-country bike while on holiday in Scotland and suffered several neck and spinal injuries.

Surgeons said at the time that he had come within a millimetre of death. He was in an induced coma for two days after he had stopped breathing. He was out injured for nearly six months and only returned to the saddle in April.

“He is a fit strong lad and has recovered well,” said Burke. “But last winter was very tough for him. He gave him a tremendous ride.

“As for the race it was probably an easier watch than last year. It looked very easy to be honest.

“I knew others would be setting the pace, so I told Cliff to sit back, and he would be travelling strong but not to press the button too early. I told him to wait and wait and he did!”

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Seagulls Eleven, owned by past and present Brighton FC footballers, finished eighth under Oisin Murphy, while Glacius, ridden by Billy Loughnane, never followed through with his challenge and ended up tenth of the 13 runners.

The two horses are part of former England footballer Michael Owen's Manor House Stables in Cheshire, who were looking to win the big race in Bahrain for the first time.

“It was disappointing but we’ll go again. It’s been a fantastic experience here in Bahrain,” trainer Hugo Palmer said.