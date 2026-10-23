Showjumping leaps forward with Global Champions Tour at Giza Pyramids

A perfect breeze swept through the arena as Italian rider Emanuele Gaudiano jumped the first fence of the Global Champions Tour (GCT) stop in Cairo atop his horse Chabrello PS on Thursday afternoon.

It marked a historical moment as the tour kicked off its inaugural event in Egypt, with the Pyramids of Giza providing the perfect backdrop for the one-of-a-kind show.

Taking place this weekend, the GCT in Cairo features 50 of the best riders in the world, competing for a €1.75 million prize purse.

It is the penultimate stop on the tour before next week’s Finals in Rabat and drew a sellout crowd on opening night on Thursday.

The GCT was founded in 2006 by Dutch Olympic champion Jan Tops. What started as a six-event showjumping tour has evolved into a global championship spanning 17 destinations across 15 countries in 2026.

From Miami to Mexico City, Shanghai to Cairo, the tour has taken riders to all corners of the globe. But they all agree that competing in front of the Pyramids is an unrivalled experience.

None more so than Egyptian rider Sameh El Dahan, who got back to representing Egypt earlier this year after five years flying the British flag.

This GCT event serves as the perfect homecoming for the 41-year-old, who received massive roars from the Cairo crowd when he went clear in round one of the team competition on Thursday.

Cairo Pharaohs' Sameh El Dahan riding Oscar-A in Giza. Reuters Show caption: Cairo Pharaohs' Sameh El Dahan riding Oscar-A in Giza. Reute…

“When I first heard that the event is coming here, take away the Pyramids on the side for a minute, but just that there is a five-star event that will be in Egypt with this calibre, I was very excited as soon as I heard the news,” El Dahan told The National.

Hosting an event at the Pyramids of Giza requires a huge amount of planning and lots of red tape to clear, so El Dahan was understandably sceptical but extremely hopeful it would happen.

“Lots of the riders asked me 'what do you think the show will be like?' I said, if they are able to make it, they'll make an amazing show. And then add the backdrop, where in the world would you be jumping underneath thousands of years of history like this?

“So for me as an Egyptian coming back, I've competed all over the world, different continents, championships, this, that, the other. But I haven't competed on home ground for 16, 17 years. The buzz just coming to the show, like everybody's ringing me, asking me for tickets, 'we want to see you', people I haven't heard from for years. It's been great, honestly.

“I hope people don't mind me saying that, it's socially exhausting, but I love it. I really, really love it, and I love the buzz that the people have, and they're proud to have us here, and I'm proud to perform in front of them.”

Saudi rider Abdulrahman Al Rajhi, fresh off taking team gold and individual silver at the Asian Games in Japan, could not stop smiling as he sat for an interview with the Pyramids lit up behind him as nightfall descended on the Egyptian capital.

“Whenever we talk about Egypt, the Pyramids is something special. And I've always dreamt to come and visit it and experience such a historical place,” said the Saudi Olympian.

“And guess what? We're here at one of the most historical places in the world, at the most prestigious sport in the world, and one of the biggest shows and events, and with the most important riders from all over the world. And to be part of it and to be part of this amazing event definitely is such an amazing experience.”

Qatari rider Sheikh Ali bin Khalid Al Thani described staging a GCT at the Pyramids as “a win for the sport” while Tops, the founder and president of the GCT said the tour’s arrival in Cairo is “an important milestone” on the 20-year anniversary of its launch.

New heights

“When we launched the Tour in 2006, our ambition was to take show jumping to new heights,” said Tops.

“Twenty years later, seeing the world's best riders competing against the backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza is an incredibly proud moment and a reflection of how far we have come.

“From six events to a championship reaching audiences around the world, we have continued to push boundaries and create new opportunities for riders, teams and fans.

“Our ambition has always been focused on the future. Cairo marks another important milestone in our journey, and as we look ahead to the next 20 years, our focus is firmly on further innovation, expanding the global reach of the sport and inspiring a new generation of fans around the world.”

The action continues on Friday afternoon with a CSI5* 1.45m show followed by CSI5* 1.55m in the evening, before the €1,000,000 Grand Prix of Cairo closes out proceedings on Saturday.