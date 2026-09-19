Real Madrid hold off Dubai Basketball to set up EuroLeague SuperCup final with Olympiacos

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  • Jaron Blossomgame of Dubai Basketball walks onto the court at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, for the EuroLeague SuperCup semi-final against Real Madrid. All photos: Victor Besa / The National
    Jaron Blossomgame of Dubai Basketball walks onto the court at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, for the EuroLeague SuperCup semi-final against Real Madrid. All photos: Victor Besa / The National
  • Tornike Shengelia of Dubai Basketball (white) wins the ball from Olivier Sarr of Real Madrid.
    Tornike Shengelia of Dubai Basketball (white) wins the ball from Olivier Sarr of Real Madrid.
  • Walter Tavares of Real Madrid dunks the ball. He led the way with 20 points for Madrid in a 98-95 overtime win over Dubai Basketball.
    Walter Tavares of Real Madrid dunks the ball. He led the way with 20 points for Madrid in a 98-95 overtime win over Dubai Basketball.
  • Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, right, watches the game from courtside.
    Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, right, watches the game from courtside.
  • Walter Tavares of Real Madrid in action.
    Walter Tavares of Real Madrid in action.
  • Dancers perform during the half-time show.
    Dancers perform during the half-time show.
  • Dwayne Bacon, left, of Dubai Basketball in action.
    Dwayne Bacon, left, of Dubai Basketball in action.
  • Thousands of fans attend the EuroLeague SuperCup semi-final between Dubai Basketball and Real Madrid at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
    Thousands of fans attend the EuroLeague SuperCup semi-final between Dubai Basketball and Real Madrid at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
  • The game between Dubai Basketball and Real Madrid went to overtime, and the Spanish club ultimately prevailed 98-95.
    The game between Dubai Basketball and Real Madrid went to overtime, and the Spanish club ultimately prevailed 98-95.
  • Pedro Martinez, head coach of Real Madrid.
    Pedro Martinez, head coach of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid hold off Dubai Basketball to set up EuroLeague SuperCup final with Olympiacos

Madrid beat Dubai 98-95 in overtime while Olympiacos see off Fenerbahce 92-90 in semi-finals

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

September 19, 2026

Real Madrid held on to beat Dubai Basketball 98-95 in overtime of their SuperCup semi-final, setting up a repeat of May's EuroLeague championship game against Olympiacos.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Edy Tavares led the way with 20 points apiece for Madrid, while Elie Okobo top-scored for Dubai with a game-high 24.

It means Madrid, 11-time EuroLeague winners, will face reigning champions Olympiacos at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena in the SuperCup final on Saturday.

"I think if we play our game against any team in the EuroLeague, I think we're going to be tough to beat," Luwawu-Cabarrot said. "And I think we can beat anyone."

Tavares said, "We stayed in the game until the end. We kept believing we were going to win, so that's what happened for us. Just stay in the game and that allowed us to win the game."

In the earlier semi-final match, Olympiacos were indebted to Evan Fournier's jumper from the free-throw line with 52 seconds remaining to hold on for a 92-90 win over Fenerbahce.

After posting a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, Olympiacos' Donta Hall was named MVP of the Game. Evan Fournier top-scored with 19 points, followed by Jean Montero with 13 and Cory Joseph with 10.

Olympiacos coach Georgios Bartzokas told EuroLeague TV: "First of all, I realised pretty soon that the intensity was like a play-off game, not like a game at the beginning of the season. Both teams had the desire to play.

"The execution wasn't bad, but the desire, the feeling, the emotions, it was like a play-off game."

Updated: September 19, 2026, 9:36 AM
Basketball