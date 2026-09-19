Real Madrid hold off Dubai Basketball to set up EuroLeague SuperCup final with Olympiacos

Real Madrid held on to beat Dubai Basketball 98-95 in overtime of their SuperCup semi-final, setting up a repeat of May's EuroLeague championship game against Olympiacos.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Edy Tavares led the way with 20 points apiece for Madrid, while Elie Okobo top-scored for Dubai with a game-high 24.

It means Madrid, 11-time EuroLeague winners, will face reigning champions Olympiacos at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena in the SuperCup final on Saturday.

"I think if we play our game against any team in the EuroLeague, I think we're going to be tough to beat," Luwawu-Cabarrot said. "And I think we can beat anyone."

Tavares said, "We stayed in the game until the end. We kept believing we were going to win, so that's what happened for us. Just stay in the game and that allowed us to win the game."

In the earlier semi-final match, Olympiacos were indebted to Evan Fournier's jumper from the free-throw line with 52 seconds remaining to hold on for a 92-90 win over Fenerbahce.

After posting a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, Olympiacos' Donta Hall was named MVP of the Game. Evan Fournier top-scored with 19 points, followed by Jean Montero with 13 and Cory Joseph with 10.

Olympiacos coach Georgios Bartzokas told EuroLeague TV: "First of all, I realised pretty soon that the intensity was like a play-off game, not like a game at the beginning of the season. Both teams had the desire to play.

"The execution wasn't bad, but the desire, the feeling, the emotions, it was like a play-off game."