NFL Super Bowl LX: Kenneth Walker III named MVP as Seahawks down Patriots

Under the bright lights of Levi’s Stadium, defence once again delivered silverware for the Seattle Seahawks as they overpowered the New England Patriots 29-13 to secure a second Super Bowl crown.

In a contest shaped by relentless pressure and territorial control, the Seahawks suffocated New England’s offence for three quarters, sacking quarterback Drake Maye six times and forced three turnovers in a performance that evoked the franchise’s most dominant days. Not until the fourth quarter did the Patriots trouble the scoreboard.

Seattle set the tone early. After an efficient opening drive, Jason Myers drilled a 33-yard field goal to settle any nerves. What followed was a defensive clinic. Maye was sacked three times in his first four possessions, New England’s opening five drives ending in punts as they mustered just 52 total yards before the interval.

The Seahawks were not entirely fluent themselves. Quarterback Sam Darnold was hurried and forced to improvise as the Patriots sought to disrupt his rhythm. Yet Seattle’s composure in key moments proved decisive.

Kenneth Walker III’s back-to-back surges carved a path deep into Patriots territory early in the second quarter, allowing Myers to extend the lead. Christian Gonzalez’s goal-line pass break-up denied Darnold a touchdown before half time, but Myers’ third field goal – from 41 yards – sent Seattle in 9-0 ahead.

History was against New England; no team has won a Super Bowl after being shut out in the first half. The pattern persisted. Another Patriots punt to open the third quarter was punished as Darnold and Walker methodically advanced the ball to set up Myers again.

The decisive blow arrived when Maye, under siege, was sacked for a post-season-record 20th time, coughing up the ball. Seattle recovered and capitalised, Darnold finding AJ Barner from 16 yards for the game’s first touchdown. Although Maye briefly sparked hope with a 35-yard strike to Mack Hollins, an interception under pressure paved the way for Myers’ record-breaking fifth field goal of the night.

Moments later, Uchenna Nwosu returned a loose ball 45 yards for a touchdown, extinguishing any lingering doubt. A late pass from Maye to Rhamondre Stevenson served only as consolation.

Walker, whose 135 rushing yards on 27 carries anchored Seattle’s authority, was named Super Bowl LX MVP – the first running back to earn the honour since Terrell Davis in 1998.