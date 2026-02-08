Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Sara Bejlek savours victory at 'favourite tournament'

Sara Bejlek provided another highlight-reel moment in the short but memorable history of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Saturday night.

After a 2026 tournament where sold-out crowds and electric atmospheres spoke volumes about the event's robust popularity and foothold in world tennis, the 20-year-old qualifier defied the odds by beating pre-match favourite Ekaterina Alexandrova in the UAE capital.

It was her maiden WTA Tour singles title, her first win at WTA 500 level, and her debut in Abu Dhabi. It was a win she'll never forget.

Bejlek said: “I’m getting back into shape, and it feels incredible. Now I know I can compete with anyone and not be scared of anybody. My team believed in me even before I stepped back on court, and now I truly believe it, too.

“I’ve learnt that as long as the match isn’t finished, I always have a chance. I’m really happy with how my team is working with me, and today Abu Dhabi has become my favourite tournament.”

After claiming a tense first set 7-6, Bejlek sensed victory and powered to a title-clinching 6-1 triumph in the second. In doing so she became the first Czech player to win in Abu Dhabi.

There was some considerable consolation for Russia's Alexandrova, however, as she dusted herself down and returned to the court to claim the doubles title alongside Maya Joint. The duo secured a 6-3, 6-7, 10-8 victory over Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls in a rain-delayed and fiercely-contested match.

Nigel Gupta, tournament director at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, said plans were already being hatched for 2027. He said: “The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has once again proven to be a fantastic tournament, with sell-out crowds creating an incredible atmosphere and fans were treated to world-class tennis throughout the week.

“Seeing 20-year-old Sara Bejlek win her first WTA Tour title was truly unbelievable and a joy for everyone watching. It was also incredibly exciting to showcase wheelchair tennis at this event for the first time – the level, skill and competitiveness on display was outstanding.

“We’re already looking ahead to how we can continue building this tournament and ensuring it continues to be an event that everyone looks forward to each year.”

Earlier on Saturday, World No 1 Yui Kamiji made history when she triumphed 6-3, 6-2 in the inaugural Wheelchair Tennis Invitational presented by the WTA Foundation.

The final on ADCB Court 1 against the 20-time Grand Slam winner Jiske Griffioen attracted huge crowds as both players showcased their skills for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

Kamiji said: “I’m really happy to get the opportunity to play here; it’s such a great tournament and the courts are fantastic as well. My goal for the season is to win the title I haven’t been able to get yet which is the Wimbledon singles.”

In the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, there were some outstanding finals between the most talented youngsters in the country.

In the under-12 category, Uchechukwu (Megan) Uzokwe and Yezid Baccouche were crowned champions. Isabelle James secured her third consecutive Road to MADO title, while Marwan Safi claimed the under-14 boys’ crown. In the under-16 category, Saida Ismail sealed the girls’ title and Timur Gordeev lifted his third consecutive trophy in the competition.

The event was hosted throughout the week by the Olympic gold medallist, Monica Puig, who said: “The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is the first of three tournaments in the Middle East, and is a special event to be part of.

“The fans have made it an incredible week, and they always turn out for this tournament, so that is really great to see. Sara [Bejlek’s] performance was impressive for a 20 year old because I never saw her at any point look nervous on the court. She just stuck to her guns and did what she needed to do, and I’m really excited to keep an eye on her.”