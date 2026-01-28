Patrick Reed loving Middle East swing as he looks to back up Dubai title with Bahrain crown

Patrick Reed hopes winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the first time can spark a series of title wins this season, including at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship this week.

The American coasted to a four-stroke victory at Emirates Golf Club on Sunday to claim a first Dallah Trophy.

Rather than bask in the glow of that success, the 35-year-old Ryder Cup star confirmed his commitment to playing in Bahrain in the next event of the DP World Tour’s International Swing. Now he is hoping to back up his Dubai title win with another trophy in the desert, around the Royal Golf Club in Riffa.

“The first couple of weeks out on the road, at the start of the season is really to see if what you worked on during the off-season actually worked,” Reed said.

“To come out and play the way we did [at the Majlis Course], especially to go out and get a win at such a demanding golf course, [will] hopefully give the jump-start to having a really good year. Hopefully to have one of those years where I’m holding up more than one trophy.”

Bahrain will be Reed’s third event in the Middle East in successive weeks, following the Dubai Invitational and the Desert Classic.

Reed wins Dubai Desert Classic – in pictures

Patrick Reed after winning the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club. AFP

Patrick Reed with his caddie Kessler Karain after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. Getty Images

Patrick Reed of the United States tees-off on the 18th and final hole. Getty Images

Patrick Reed won the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic by four strokes. Getty Images

Patrick Reed tees off on the famous eighth hole at Emirates Golf Club. Getty Images

Patrick Reed with his caddie on the 12th green on his way to a final round 72 leaving him 14-under for the tournament. Getty Images

England's Andy Sullivan hit a final round off 71 to finish in second place. AFP

Nicolai Hojgaard's final round of 70 meant the Dane finished eight-under par for the tournament and in joint fifth place. Getty Images

Day 1 leader Francesco Molinari carded a final round 72 to finish in joint fifth place. Getty Images

Rory McIlroy's final round of 73 meant the Northern Irishman finished two-under par overall. EPA

It then remains to be seen whether he will return to LIV Golf, having revealed in Dubai on Sunday he has yet to sign with the Saudi Arabian-backed league.

The LIV season starts in Riyadh on February 4. Whether or not he is there, Reed is revelling in his time in the region.

“I’ve absolutely loved coming over here and playing in the Middle East,” he said.

“I think the biggest thing for me is that it’s always fun to come over here and begin your year in January and February because the weather is so amazing.

“The golf courses are always in pristine condition, and you’re well rested from the off-season. Coming in, you’re always just itching to get back to play, and you just bring a bit more energy.”

Laurie Canter will hope to sign off from the DP World Tour before heading to LIV with success in Bahrain, at a course which has special memories for him.

Canter is the defending champion in Riffa, having won last year’s tournament following a play-off with Dan Brown and Pablo Larrazabal.

“It’s a big buzz to come back, I think you get a natural lift,” Canter said.

“You obviously know the golf course and getting to grips with it, but you do really have your memories within what we did.

“We were even talking [during Wednesday’s Pro-Am] about shots on the final round that happened, so it obviously sticks with you in a way that a normal week wouldn’t. It is an unusual outcome to win a golf tournament unless you’re a superstar.

“It took me over 150 events to win my first one, so those kind of emotions are always going to be around when you’re back at a venue that that has happened.”

Like many leading players on the DP World Tour, most notably world No 3 Tommy Fleetwood, Canter is a resident of Dubai.

“There’s a lot to like; I like the way of life here, I like the attitude of a lot of the people down here,” Canter.

“I think you’ve got a real melting pot of different nationalities and cultures altogether, but everyone sticks together.

“I like the elements, I like the weather. As a dad, I like what it can offer my kids. It’s a nice period of my life to be raising my kids, and I feel really lucky that we can do it in Dubai.”