Lionel Messi arrives in India for three-day tour

Lionel Messi is set to unveil a 21-metre (70-foot) statue of himself in India on Saturday as he embarks on a three-day tour that has sparked a fan frenzy in the country.
The iron sculpture in Kolkata, which shows Messi holding the World Cup, is part of a “GOAT” (greatest of all time) Tour that will take in four Indian cities and possibly a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami superstar will unveil the monument virtually rather than in person for security reasons.
The tour began on a chaotic note on Saturday when fans ripped up seats and threw them on to the pitch after Messi's brief visit to the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, the ANI news agency reported.
According to reports in Indian media, the 2022 World Cup winner walked around the pitch waving to the fans, but was closely surrounded by a large group of people and left 20 minutes after arrival.
A “Hola Messi” fan zone has also been set up in Kolkata where a life-size replica of Messi sitting on a throne is on display. The hall also recreates the forward's Miami home, complete with mannequins of his family members.
Monti Paul, the statue's main sculptor, told AFP that it was constructed in less than 40 days. “It's a matter of pride to build the sculpture of Messi. It's the tallest statue I have made,” he said.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will also meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly during his whirlwind trip to Kolkata.
The city is the capital of West Bengal state, which along with Kerala and Goa, has an established and significant football fan base in a country otherwise known for its cricket craze.
After Kolkata, where Messi will play a short friendly match, he will head to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. In Hyderabad he will attend a concert in his honour and play another friendly. He is reportedly scheduled to meet Modi in New Delhi.