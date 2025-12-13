Lionel Messi arrives in India for three-day tour

Lionel Messi is set to unveil a 21-metre (70-foot) statue of himself in India on Saturday as he embarks on a three-day tour that has sparked a fan frenzy in the country.

The iron sculpture in Kolkata, which shows Messi holding the World Cup, is part of a “GOAT” (greatest of all time) Tour that will take in four Indian cities and possibly a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami superstar will unveil the monument virtually rather than in person for security reasons.

The tour began on a chaotic note on Saturday when fans ripped up seats and threw them on to the pitch after Messi's brief visit to the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, the ANI news agency reported.

Fans invade the pitch at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, after Argentine football star Lionel Messi’s brief appearance at the start of his three-day GOAT India Tour. EPA Fans throw chairs and vandalise hoardings at the stadium. EPA Riot control police on the pitch. EPA Messi with Aroop Biswas, Minister of Sports of West Bengal, and Messi's Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, left, and Luis Suarez, fourth right, at the stadium. Reuters Fans throw chairs after Messi's departure. AFP Ticket holders vented their anger after being unable to see the footballer. AFP A fan stands amid broken chairs at the Salt Lake Stadium. AFP Messi, surrounded by an entourage, waves to fans after arriving at the stadium. AFP Young fans with Messi at the stadium. AFP Messi's tour has sparked a frenzy in West Bengal, which has a big football following in mainly cricket-crazy country. EPA Fans gather for Messi's arrival. EPA A fan with the Argentine flag painted on his face. Reuters A supporter shows his ticket for the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour. EPA Merchandise on sale before the tour. EPA

According to reports in Indian media, the 2022 World Cup winner walked around the pitch waving to the fans, but was closely surrounded by a large group of people and left 20 minutes after arrival.

A “Hola Messi” fan zone has also been set up in Kolkata where a life-size replica of Messi sitting on a throne is on display. The hall also recreates the forward's Miami home, complete with mannequins of his family members.

Monti Paul, the statue's main sculptor, told AFP that it was constructed in less than 40 days. “It's a matter of pride to build the sculpture of Messi. It's the tallest statue I have made,” he said.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will also meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly during his whirlwind trip to Kolkata.

The city is the capital of West Bengal state, which along with Kerala and Goa, has an established and significant football fan base in a country otherwise known for its cricket craze.

After Kolkata, where Messi will play a short friendly match, he will head to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. In Hyderabad he will attend a concert in his honour and play another friendly. He is reportedly scheduled to meet Modi in New Delhi.

Ant-Man%20and%20the%20Wasp%3A%20Quantumania %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeyton%20Reed%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Paul%20Rudd%2C%20Evangeline%20Lilly%2C%20Jonathan%20Majors%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE