Abu Dhabi Marathon 2025: Amanang’ole seals historic back-to-back titles

Thousands of runners took to the streets of the capital on Saturday for the seventh Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon.

Starting from Zayed Sports City, the main “elite” marathon stretched out over a 42.1km course passing major landmarks including Capital Gate, Adnoc Headquarters and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

In the women's race, Kenyan Catherine Reline Amanang’ole secured historic back-to-back titles after coming home in 2 hrs 21 mins and 17 secs, followed some way back in second place by double world marathon champion and countrywoman Edna Kiplagat (2:25.07), with Ethiopia’s Burtukan Bekele wrapping up the podium (2:25.25).

The 23 year-old who quit track running this year to concentrate on road racing, won her first title in Abu Dhabi last year with a personal best of 2:20.34.

The men's race was won by Turkey's Kenyan-born runner Kaan Kigen Ozbilen in 2:07:27 with Asrar Hiyrden Abderehman of Ethiopia second (2:08:09) while another Kenyan in Kenneth Kiprop Kipkemoi took third (2:08:32).

Both Reline and Ozbilen received $50,000 each (Dh184,000) for winning as part of a total prize fund that exceeded $300,000 (Dh1.1 million).

Organisers announced there had been a record number of participants this year with 37,000 people taking part in the elite races, relay marathon, 10-kilometre, 5-kilometre, 2.5-kilometre races and the category dedicated to People of Determination.

In the wheelchair category, France’s Laurent Lepolite took first place with a time of 1:59:00. In the 10-kilometre race, Ethiopia’s Leta Mamo won the men’s category with a time of 29:21, while Ethiopia’s Berhan Arigawi claimed first place in the women’s race in 37:52.

The eighth edition of the Abu Dhabi Marathon is scheduled to take place on 12th December 2026.

