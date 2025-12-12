New route for Abu Dhabi Marathon on Saturday

This year's Abu Dhabi Marathon, taking place on Saturday, will have a new route.

The main “elite” marathon gets under way at 5.45am at Zayed Sport City, followed by age-group races and the two-runner relay at 6am.

The route passes major landmarks including Capital Gate, Adnoc Headquarters, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Qasr Al Hosn and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, before finishing at Zayed Sports City. The 10km race begins at 6.15am, while the 5km and 2.5km races start at 6am.

The total prize fund exceeds $300,000 (Dh1.1 million), with the elite winners in the men’s and women’s categories receiving $50,000 each (Dh184,000), reported state news agency Wam.

Winners in the wheelchair category will receive $3,150 (Dh11,570), and there will be prizes for second and third places and awards for the 10km race.

The Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon Village will open from 5am to 1pm at the park behind Adnoc Headquarters, featuring sponsor pavilions, fitness and yoga sessions, sports activities, children’s zones and live entertainment.