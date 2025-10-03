New York Knicks' Josh Hart reacts as he falls during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games in Abu Dhabi. AP
New York Knicks five-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns drives the ball against Justin Edwards of the Philadelphia 76ers at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National
Jordan Clarkson of the Knicks in action in Game 1 of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games at Etihad Arena.
New York Knicks centre Mitchell Robinsons gets double teamed by Philadelphia 76ers players VJ Edgecombe and Dominick Barlow.
Mohamad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, centre, and comedian Steve Harvey, right, watch the game from court side.
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns attempts to avoid Jubari Walker of the 76ers.
New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers before tip-off at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Sport

Josh Hart hurt then ejected as New York Knicks win NBA Abu Dhabi Games opener

Knicks say injury to star forward not as serious as first feared after 99-84 victory at Etihad Arena

The National

October 03, 2025

Josh Hart was injured and ejected on the same play in the Knicks' exhibition win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the first of two pre-season NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Thursday.

Hart, who was wearing a splint on his right ring finger following surgery, came down with a rebound and landed awkwardly trying to avoid a tie-up with 76ers forward Kennedy Chandler and went to the ground in pain in front of the 76ers bench.

After grabbing his third rebound of the game in seven minutes of court time, Hart went to the floor and fired the ball across the court and into the stands, prompting referees to eject him from the game.

"I didn't see him go down," new Knicks coach Mike Brown said. "I saw him down and he looked like he was in considerable pain when he was down. He's day-to- day. We'll see how he feels tomorrow."

The Knicks won the first pre-season game 99-84 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The teams will play again Saturday at the same venue.

Brown said the Knicks will list Hart's injury as "lower back soreness."

The Knicks reiterated the injury is not considered serious. The star forward also contributed two points and one assist.

Hart was instrumental in the Knicks' run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and led the team in minutes played.

