Josh Hart hurt then ejected as New York Knicks win NBA Abu Dhabi Games opener

Josh Hart was injured and ejected on the same play in the Knicks' exhibition win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the first of two pre-season NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Thursday.

Hart, who was wearing a splint on his right ring finger following surgery, came down with a rebound and landed awkwardly trying to avoid a tie-up with 76ers forward Kennedy Chandler and went to the ground in pain in front of the 76ers bench.

After grabbing his third rebound of the game in seven minutes of court time, Hart went to the floor and fired the ball across the court and into the stands, prompting referees to eject him from the game.

"I didn't see him go down," new Knicks coach Mike Brown said. "I saw him down and he looked like he was in considerable pain when he was down. He's day-to- day. We'll see how he feels tomorrow."

The Knicks won the first pre-season game 99-84 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The teams will play again Saturday at the same venue.

Brown said the Knicks will list Hart's injury as "lower back soreness."

The Knicks reiterated the injury is not considered serious. The star forward also contributed two points and one assist.

Hart was instrumental in the Knicks' run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and led the team in minutes played.

