Dubai Basketball, in white, were soundly beaten by Partizan Belgrade in the first of their best-of-three ABA League semi-final on Monday. Photo: ABA League/Dubai Basketball
Dubai Basketball, in white, were soundly beaten by Partizan Belgrade in the first of their best-of-three ABA League semi-final on Monday. Photo: ABA League/Dubai Basketball
Dubai Basketball, in white, were soundly beaten by Partizan Belgrade in the first of their best-of-three ABA League semi-final on Monday. Photo: ABA League/Dubai Basketball
Dubai Basketball, in white, were soundly beaten by Partizan Belgrade in the first of their best-of-three ABA League semi-final on Monday. Photo: ABA League/Dubai Basketball

Sport

Dubai Basketball coach urges fans to show up in force for must-win Partizan match

Jurica Golemac's side beaten 102-72 in Belgrade in Game 1 of ABA League play-off semi-final

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

May 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Dubai Basketball need a much-improved performance when they face Partizan at home on Thursday after being soundly beaten 102-72 in the first of their best-of-three play-off semi-final on Monday.

Sterling Brown scored a game-leading 21 points while Duane Washington chipped in with 19 points to the Partizan cause. Davis Bertans top-scored for Dubai with 17.

Dubai head coach Jurica Golemac conceded seven-time ABA League champions Partizan deserved their victory in Belgrade, and urged home fans to show up in force for Game 2 at Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday.

“The better team won today,” Golmac said. “We lost possession too easily and committed too many turnovers to stay competitive at this level. But this team has character, and we’ve already proven we can compete with the best – including a win over Partizan at home. We’ll go back, analyse the game, regroup, and come out stronger."

Dubai Basketball welcome Partizan to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai for Game 2 on Thursday. Photo: ABA League/Dubai Basketball
Dubai Basketball welcome Partizan to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai for Game 2 on Thursday. Photo: ABA League/Dubai Basketball

Dubai are the only team to have beaten Partizan in their debut season, seeing off the Serbian club 80-72 in Round 23.

The nascent franchise booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Cedevita Olimpija.

“We need our fans more than ever," Golemac added. "Their energy and support at Coca-Cola Arena can make a real difference. We’re proud of how far we’ve come, but we’re not done yet – and we want to take this journey forward with the whole city behind us.”

The Serbian side took control of the game from the outset, showing why the Stark Arena is one of the most intimidating venues in European basketball. Partizan took advantage of Dubai's dysfunction to lead 28-20 in the first quarter. They were 53-33 up at the halfway mark and were never really troubled.

In the other semi-final play-off, Buducnost Voli of Montenegro outclassed Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda 104-70.

On Women's Day
Three trading apps to try

Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:

  • For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”
  • If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.
  • Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”
Recommended
Match info

Who: India v Afghanistan
What: One-off Test match, Bengaluru
When: June 14 to 18
TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD, 8am starts
Online: OSN Play (subscribers only)

While you're here

BlacKkKlansman

Director: Spike Lee

Starring: John David Washington; Adam Driver 

Five stars

Zayed Sustainability Prize
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand

UAE fixtures
May 9, v Malaysia
May 10, v Qatar
May 13, v Malaysia
May 15, v Qatar
May 18 and 19, semi-finals
May 20, final

Long read

Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

THE BIO

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979

Education: UAE University, Al Ain

Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6

Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma

Favourite book: Science and geology

Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC

Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Our commentary on Brexit
Tomorrow 2021
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
More on animal trafficking
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

While you're here
On Women's Day
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
CREW
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERajesh%20A%20Krishnan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETabu%2C%20Kareena%20Kapoor%20Khan%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
While you're here
Where can I submit a sample?

Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages.

Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include:

  • Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)
  • Biogenix Labs in Masdar City
  • Al Towayya in Al Ain
  • NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City
  • Bareen International Hospital
  • NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain
  • NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi
  • NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.
On the menu

First course

▶ Emirati sea bass tartare Yuzu and labneh mayo, avocado, green herbs, fermented tomato water  

▶ The Tale of the Oyster Oyster tartare, Bahraini gum berry pickle

Second course

▶ Local mackerel Sourdough crouton, baharat oil, red radish, zaatar mayo

▶ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Quail, smoked freekeh, cinnamon cocoa

Third course

▶ Bahraini bouillabaisse Venus clams, local prawns, fishfarm seabream, farro

▶ Lamb 2 ways Braised lamb, crispy lamb chop, bulgur, physalis

Dessert

▶ Lumi Black lemon ice cream, pistachio, pomegranate

▶ Black chocolate bar Dark chocolate, dates, caramel, camel milk ice cream
 

Towering concerns
Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
if you go

The flights

Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300.

The tour

Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE
  1. Join parent networks
  2. Look beyond school fees
  3. Keep an open mind
The%20pillars%20of%20the%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Strategy
%3Cp%3EEncourage%20innovation%20in%20the%20metaverse%20field%20and%20boost%20economic%20contribution%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20outstanding%20talents%20through%20education%20and%20training%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20applications%20and%20the%20way%20they%20are%20used%20in%20Dubai's%20government%20institutions%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAdopt%2C%20expand%20and%20promote%20secure%20platforms%20globally%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20the%20infrastructure%20and%20regulations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More on this story:
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Floward%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdulaziz%20Al%20Loughani%20and%20Mohamed%20Al%20Arifi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EE-commerce%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbout%20%24200%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAljazira%20Capital%2C%20Rainwater%20Partners%2C%20STV%20and%20Impact46%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C200%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
History's medical milestones

1799 - First small pox vaccine administered

1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery

1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases

1895 - Discovery of x-rays

1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time

1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin

1953 - Structure of DNA discovered

1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 

1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill

1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury.

1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

Updated: May 27, 2025, 7:02 AM`
BasketballDubai
Read next...
Action from Dubai Basketball's win over Cedevita Olimpija at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday. Photo: ABA League/Dubai Basketball

Dubai Basketball’s dream debut season continues after ABA play-off win

Dubai BC's former NBA player Davis Bertans practises ahead of the ABA play-offs. Antonie Robertson/The National

'We are full of confidence': Dubai Basketball mean business in ABA play-offs

Dubai Basketball coach urges fans to show up for must-win Partizan match

Cristiano Ronaldo nears Al Nassr exit: 'This chapter is over'

Newcastle 2024/25 season review and player ratings: Isak 9, Tonali 8, Wilson 3

Alcaraz and Swiatek make strong start at French Open

Cartoon for May 27, 2025

UAE breaks May heat record again

Eid Al Adha 2025 expected on June 6 with calls for moon sighting today

Cristiano Ronaldo nears Al Nassr exit: 'This chapter is over'

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under Jerusalem

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under Jerusalem