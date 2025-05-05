Rashid Al Dhaheri clinched a podium finish in the Formula Regional European Championship at the Misano circuit in Italy. Photo: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine
Rashid Al Dhaheri clinched a podium finish in the Formula Regional European Championship at the Misano circuit in Italy. Photo: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

Emirati teenager Rashid Al Dhaheri makes history with podium finish in Formula Regional European Championship

He grabs third spot for Prema Racing behind Matteo De Palo and Evan Giltaire in the season-opening race in Italy

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

May 05, 2025