Emirati teenager Rashid Al Dhaheri makes history with podium finish in Formula Regional European Championship

Emirati teenager Rashid Al Dhaheri made history by becoming the first driver from the Middle East to secure a podium finish in the Formula Regional European Championship. The 16-year-old snatched third spot behind Italian Matteo De Palo (Trident) and Evan Giltaire (ART Grand Prix) of France in the opening race at the Misano circuit in Italy on Sunday. “It was a fantastic way to start the season,” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/05/emirati-teen-rashid-al-dhaheri-back-racing-at-yas-marina-circuit-as-part-of-abu-dhabi-f1-weekend/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/05/emirati-teen-rashid-al-dhaheri-back-racing-at-yas-marina-circuit-as-part-of-abu-dhabi-f1-weekend/">Al Dhaheri </a>said of the result that marked a significant milestone in his career. “Standing on the podium is always special, and I’m proud to raise the UAE flag. I know it’s going to be a tough season, but I’m ready to work hard and make the necessary sacrifices to keep improving and stay competitive at the top." In Qualifying Group B, Al Dhaheri delivered an impressive lap time of 1:28.525, earning him a front-row start from P3 on the race one grid. In a fiercely contested race, he held his position through the opening lap. With composure and strategic tire management, the Prema Racing driver closed the gap to the front-runners, pushing relentlessly in the final laps. His charge culminated in a near pass on the penultimate corner, crossing the finish line just 0.3 seconds behind second place. In Sunday's race two, Giltaire sealed first place ahead of Al Dhaheri's English teammate Freddie Slater and De Palo, who came home in third. There was to be no repeat of the previous day's exploits for Al Dhaheri, who was 15th. The championship continues in two weeks time with round two at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. The 10-race championship also includes contests on Formula One tracks in Barcelona, Hockenheim, the Hungaroring, Monza, Zandvoort, Imola and Red Bull Ring. Al Dhaheri's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/05/11/rashid-al-dhaheri-seals-two-top-10-finishes-at-misano-in-italian-f4-championship/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/05/11/rashid-al-dhaheri-seals-two-top-10-finishes-at-misano-in-italian-f4-championship/">journey in motorsport </a>began at the age of three, and he quickly rose through the ranks, winning the WSK Super Master Series and the South Garda Winter Cup in the 60 Mini category. In 2023, he made his single-seater debut with Prema Racing in the Italian F4 Championship, finishing 10th overall and taking P3 at Macau. He continued to impress in 2024, competing in the Formula 4 UAE Championship and the Euro 4 Championship. In March, it was announced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/07/emirati-teenager-rashid-al-dhaheri-joins-mercedes-f1-junior-driver-programme/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/07/emirati-teenager-rashid-al-dhaheri-joins-mercedes-f1-junior-driver-programme/">Al Dhaheri had joined Mercedes </a>as part of their Junior Driver Programme, becoming the first Middle East driver to be selected for their F1 development initiative. He described the move as "a dream come true" as he took the next step in his ultimate goal of becoming the first driver to represent the UAE in F1. George Russell, who has raced for Mercedes in F1 since 2019, is also a graduate of the programme.