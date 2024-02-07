Emirati teenager Rashid Al Dhaheri stays on track in pursuit of Formula One dream

Rashid Al Dhaheri is gearing up to take the next step in his dream of flying the UAE flag high in the world of motorsports.

The Emirati, 15, whose love for racing began as a three-year-old when he attended the 2011 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, soon got behind the steering wheel of a go-kart. And since then, he has steadily climbed his way up the ladder, with the ultimate aim to one day line up on the grid of Formula One.

For now though, Al Dhaheri, is making the most of his time in the Formula 4 circuit, savouring the experience he gained as a rookie last year in the Italian and Euro Championships.

Going into the second season, the teenager will have the added advantage of competing in the F4 UAE Championship.

He will then travel to Italy for the Italian F4 Championship, considered to be the world’s toughest race series in the category, in May and also compete in the Euro 4, racing at tracks such as Spa, Red Bull Ring, Monza, Barcelona and Paul Ricard.

Al Dhaheri has completed three rounds of the UAE Championship and now has his sights set on Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for the penultimate round of the series this weekend. The final round is February 16-18.

After the first three weekends of the UAE Championship, Al Dhaheri has clinched a podium and finished in the top four or five in the other races. He is currently in sixth spot in the overall standings and with six races left across the next two weekends, the Emirati hopes to achieve better results to improve his position in the championship.

“Last year we learnt quite a lot and this year we’re trying to put everything together for the high positions, but of course, we first have to learn,” Al Dhaheri told The National on the sidelines of round three of the UAE Championship at the Dubai Autodrome.

“It’s definitely continuing to improve on what we learnt last year but with better results, trying to put in place what we learnt. That’s the most important thing.”

Emirati driver Rashid Al Dhaheri has his eyes on the prize. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE Championship consists of five race weekends and with a total of 15 races, it provides him a platform to build on when he returns to Europe for the Italian and Euro Championships.

“It’s my first time doing the F4 UAE Championship,” Al Dhaheri said. “Last year, I wasn’t old enough to compete [15 being the minimum age].

“So the first championship of the season is actually new for me and provides me a head start before I travel to Europe. I think F4 UAE is competitively one of the most challenging series."

The UAE Championship has had nine races so far and Al Dhaheri said each one presented its own challenges, especially the reverse grids whereby the top 12 finishers in qualifying start the race in reverse order.

“I think we’re doing quite well, so far. And we’ve been able to improve quite a lot,” he said.

The timing of the UAE Championship has also worked in Al Dhaheri's favour, giving him ample time on the track before he returns to Europe.

“It’s a winter championship, although here in the UAE, it’s quite warm,” he said. “It’s good because if we were racing in Europe, it would be too cold for the car to function properly, so it’s good we’re able to have two different timings for two different championships.”

The UAE Championship has drawn a strong field, including some of the drivers Al Dhaeri will compete against in Europe. He plans to use his home series to analyse his opponents and added it was important for him to be competing for titles.

“I’ll have to get to know the new drivers well and analyse [them] quite well in this championship ... to understand more. We can learn the weaknesses and strengths.

“And then the different layouts of the track, sometimes the conditions, racing in the rain. These details make a huge difference to the races in Europe.”

“It’s always important to get good results, to be consistent. It’s bit of fighting in the top positions that allows you to get to go to the next level. The most important thing is the consistency at the top, fighting for all championships."

Like any young driver, Al Dhaheri hopes to one day race in motorsports' premier racing series of Formula One.

No Emirati has ever made it that far, and Al Dhaheri knows the journey is long and arduous and comes with no guarantees. He is reluctant to put a time frame on when he might reach that level, instead focussing on progressing through the ranks.

“It’s always hard to say because of a lot of factors. Hopefully, in the next seven to eight years,” he said when pushed for an answer.

“It’s hard to say how it goes. We’re focused on the next category, to go year by year, focus on my development and that brings us to what we are doing right now.”

Al Dhaheri combines a hectic racing schedule across continents with schooling. He is affiliated with the US Performance Academy for his online studies, which cover subjects like economics and physiology – "both subjects are important for me" – and admits it can be challenging.

“Of course, racing for me is very important; school, I’m able to study as much as possible. When I’m at the track, I can be completely focused. It’s quite a busy lifestyle, you always travel. It’s very tough, overall. It’s been quite a while, school and racing," he said.

“The family and the UAE have been incredibly supportive. I can be only thankful to them. They keep supporting me quite well. We’re all working together, through the sacrifices and hard work, and to reach my goal.”