Tigers and Exiles to contest UAE Premiership final after playoff victories

Dubai Tigers will be playing to complete a domestic sevens and XVs double when they face Dubai Exiles in the UAE Premiership final.

The two sides will meet in the title decider, in the showpiece fixture of a programme of finals to be played in Al Ain on Saturday.

Tigers and Exiles finished in the top two places in the league part of the campaign, but were required to make it through playoffs to get to the final.

Exiles scored five tries as they eased past Jebel Ali Dragons 36-0 in their match at The Sevens at the weekend.

The Tigers, who already have the Gulf Men’s League title from the Dubai Rugby Sevens in their possession from earlier in the season, beat Abu Dhabi Harlequins in their semifinal.

Emosi Ratuvecanaua scored a hat-trick of tries in the 46-22 win, with Niko Volavola, Moli Schaumkel, Nick Cliffe, and Charlie Taylor also crossing.