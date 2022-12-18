Mohammed Khamis Khalaf and Haifa Al Naqbi strike gold for UAE in Powerlifting World Cup

The UAE’s multiple Paralympic medal winner Mohammed Khamis Khalaf bagged a gold, two silvers and a bronze on the penultimate day of the Fazza 12th Dubai 2022 Para Powerlifting World Cup on Saturday.

Khalaf took a gold and silver in the Legends category before adding another silver and bronze in his weight division with a lift of 220-kilogram and a total lift of 646kg at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

Joining the veteran Khalaf on the podium on the day were Haifa Al Naqbi, who won gold in the women’s 67kg with a best lift of 94kg, and Fahad Mohammed, taking bronze in the men’s with a total lift of 509kg.

“I’m delighted with my team's and my own performances in the competition so far,” Khalaf said after the host team took their overall medals tally to three golds, four silvers and three bronze.

“On my own form, I think I achieved my objectives for the year as I had to comeback from a shoulder injury. I’ll be better next year, hopefully.”

Al Naqbi, a gold medallist in the IWAS 2022 World Games, clinched the UAE’s second gold in the four-day competition.

“I am happy to get a gold competing on home soil. It was a proud moment for my family as well. I hope I can do better next year and secure a medal in other category as well,” she said.

Elsewhere, Jordanian Abdelkareem Khattab shattered the World Record three times en route to winning gold in the men’s 97kg.

Abdelkareem Khattab celebrates after breaking the world record at the Fazza 12thh Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup. Photo: Dubai Club for People of Determination

The reigning Paralympic and world champion, looked confident and started his campaign at 235kg before going for world record attempt 245kg in his second round.

Having achieved that goal, he went six kilograms up in his third round, breaking the world record again at 251kg and then at 255kg to break the record held by Egyptian Mohamed Eldib since 2016.

“I have been training for the last 10 years to get this result. It’s my first world record in this category and I am very proud of it,” Khattab said. “I hope I can continue with such performance in the Paralympics as well and put my country on top.”