Martun Mezhulmyan earns shot at UAE Warriors lightweight champion Bruno Machado

Martun Mezhulmyan scored a unanimous decision over Acoidan Duque at UAE Warriors 34 on Thursday to earn a lightweight title match against champion Bruno Machado.

The Armenian dominated the contest with significant strikes, takedowns and high kicks in all three rounds for his fourth successive victory. It stretched Mezhulmyan's UAE Warriors record to 4-1 and his mixed martial arts career to 14-3.

Machado was among the crowd at the Al Jazira Club along with a host of MMA superstars including former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and jiu-jitsu legend Renzo Gracie.

The Brazilian, undefeated in four UAE Warriors appearances, watched Mezhulmyan's dominant display before entering the cage for a face-off with his future challenger.

“I have been waiting for this moment for a long time and finally now I have the opportunity to be a champion, and I just can’t wait for that day,” Mezhulmyan said.

“I think I deserved this title fight after four wins in a row in the promotion. I have come a long way to achieve a title. I’m going to go back and return better than ever to take that belt home.”

Martun Mezhulmyan sends Acoidan Duque to the canvas in the UAE Warriors 34 main event at the Al Jazira Club on Thursday, October 2022. Photo: UAE Warriors

Duque went on the offensive from the outset and attempted a foot-lock early in the opening round.

Mezhulmyan slipped out of that hold and upon returning to his feet landed a couple of punches and secured a takedown of the Spaniard, also scoring with a flurry of elbow strikes to take the round.

Duque started the next round with a takedown and establishing top position of his opponent but once again Mezhulmyan showed good defence to escape.

Mezhulmyan dominated the third and final round, starting off with three strikes, a high kick followed by a take down.

Elin Oberg lived up to her promise when she bounced back from her debut defeat in the promotion almost a year ago with a unanimous decision over Brazilian Larissa Carvalho in the women’s 120lb catchweight.

Elin Oberg lands a punch on Larissa Carvalho. Photo: UAE Warriors

Results:

Main Event

Catchweight 165lb - Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP) by unanimous decision.

Co-Main Event

Bantamweight - Azamat Kerefov (RUS) beat Felipe Pereira (BRA) by unanimous decision.

Middleweight - Amir Fazli (IRN) beat Mohamad Osseili (LEB) by first-round KO.

Catchweight 161lbs - Zhu Rong (CHI) beat Felipe Maia (BRA) by second-round TKO.

Catchweight 176lbs - Ion Surdu (MDA) beat Handesson Ferreira (BRA) by first-round KO

Catchweight 168lbs - Artur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Sargis Vardanyan (ARM) by unanimous decision.

Featherweight - Ilkhom Nazimov (UZB) beat Khazar Rustamov (AZE) by first-round submission.

Bantamweight - Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) by first-round TKO.

Lightweight - Dylan Salvador (FRA) beat Jakhongir Jumaev (UZB) by third-round submission.

Catchweight 143lbs - Hikaru Yoshino (JPN) beat Djamal Rustem (TUR) by unanimous decision.

Featherweight - Ulan Tamgabaev (KAZ) beat Javohir Imamov (UZB) by majority decision.

Catchweight 120lbs - Elin Oberg (SWE) beat Larissa Carvalho (BRA) by unanimous decision.

Lightweight - Hussein Salem (IRQ) beat Arlan Faurillo (PHI) by first-round TKO