Oliveira v Makhachev: UFC 280 headline bout in Abu Dhabi on as both fighters make weight

The main event at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is official after Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev took to the scales first at the weigh-in on Friday morning.

Keen no doubt to make a statement following his controversial missed weight at UFC 274 in May – he was subsequently stripped of the lightweight title - Oliveira ran onto stage before clocking in at 154.5 lbs.

The Brazilian, half a pound over the 155lb limit back in May, was cheered on by his heavy squad of teammates at the weigh-in.

Moments later, Makhachev was on the scale, with the No 4-ranked lightweight contender weighing in at an identical mark to Saturday night’s opponent.

The pair, considered two of the lead lightweights in the world, will battle for the vacant belt at the top of the bill at Etihad Arena.

Meanwhile, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski came in on the 155lb button on Friday morning. The Australian was serving as back-up to the main event, but will not be needed after both made weight.

However, his commendable endeavour should not be in vain: Volkanovski is expected to meet the winner of Oliveira-Makhachev early next year as he bids to become a two-division champion.

Aljamain Sterling weighs in before his bantamweight title fight at UFC 280 against TJ Dillashaw in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Saturday’s other championship bout has been made official, too. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, set for the second defence of his crown, came in right on the 135lb limit, while rival TJ Dillashaw – the American is a former two-time bantamweight belt-holder – later matched his weight.

In one of the other standout clashes on the card, both Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley made weight. The hugely talented bantamweights, who got a little heated at the official press conference on Thursday night, were 136lbs and 135.5lbs, respectively.

One bout, though, has been cancelled: featherweight Zubaira Tukhugov, a teammate of Makhachev's, did not make weight by a considerable margin and therefore will not face Lucas Almeida.