Jiu-Jitsu Worlds in Abu Dhabi set to draw over 2,000 competitors from 70 countries

More than 2,000 elite jiu-jitsu fighters are set to arrive in Abu Dhabi for the JJIF ((Jiu-Jitsu International Federation) World Championships from October 29 to November 8.

The 11-day event will be staged in the capital for a third successive year. There will be competitions for men, women, youth and juniors.

“The decision of the JJIF to entrust us once more with this prestigious global event demonstrates their unwavering faith in Abu Dhabi's capabilities to successfully host sports events,” Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said.

“It sees the emirate as a model platform for planning and holding the most important tournaments. The fact that the city will host the Jiu-Jitsu Worlds for a third consecutive edition demonstrates not only this trust, but also the success of previous iterations.

“The UAE and Abu Dhabi continue to be crucial to the growth of jiu-jitsu on a global scale and we are working constantly to encourage international organisations to further promote the sport.

“As the home city of both the Asian and International Jiu-Jitsu Federation headquarters, we strive to improve cooperation with other federations too.”

While participants are expected to fly into Abu Dhabi from over 70 countries, Al Dhaheri said the UAE national team has already started its preparations.

“Our athletes are determined to defend their championship title and build on their previous successes, particularly their recent performance at the World Games where they won a historic five medals.”

The UAE men’s led by Faisal Al Ketbi includes Omar Al Fadhli, Muhammad Al Omari, Muhammad Al Suwaidi, Mahdi Al Awlaki, Khaled Al Shehhi and Diab Al Nuaimi among others.

Representing the women’s team are Hamda Al Shikaili, Balqis Al Hashemi, Shamma Al Kalbani, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Mira Al Saadi, Amna Al Hosani, Zamzam Al Hammadi and Mahra Mahfouz.

The UAE national team topped the medals table last year with 18 golds, 16 silvers and 19 bronze.