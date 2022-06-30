Kyrgios, Tsitsipas, Nadal and home hope Broady through to Wimbledon men's third round

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios set up a third-round clash with fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after a straight-sets win over Filip Krajinovic.

The 27-year-old Australian, who was in hot water after spitting "in the direction" of a fan during his bad-tempered second-round win over British wild card Paul Jubb, beat the Serbian world No 31 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in just 85 minutes, losing only nine points on serve.

During a spiky post-match interview Kyrgios lashed out at the media coverage of the incident.

"Obviously the media's disrespect ... it was just a reminder to put you all back in your place from the performance today," he said.

"I just feel like people just don't give me the respect sometimes because of other things that I do. There was just nothing the media possibly could tell me I did wrong today.

"I just know that you can't possibly ask me anything and stir anything up. And I love it because then you can't write anything. What are you going to say? Nothing today. Dumbfounded all of you."

On his meeting with Greek world No 6 Tsitsipas, Kyrgios said: "I'm excited. I feel like we both earned the right, We're two of the biggest stars in the sport. Hopefully if we both bring our best tennis, it's going to be amazing to watch."

"I just wanted to remind everyone that I'm pretty good"



See you in the third round, @NickKyrgios ​👊​#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sTj5Y5NsLL — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2022

There was some controversy, too, in Tsitsipas's 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 win over Australian Jordan Thompson.

Thompson accused the umpire of "pressing the panic button" in the second set of the closely-fought tie, when the scores were level on three games apiece with Tsitsipas on break point.

A line judge called Tsitsipas's shot out – and the umpire overruled it – before Thompson returned the effort.

That meant the point was replayed, allowing the Greek player another shot at break point, which he converted.

Thompson said to the umpire: "That call came way before I took the shot. I didn't play my shot because the call came so early. You don't need to make the call just because you hit the panic button. It's a joke."

No 2 seed Rafa Nadal of Spain was forced to fight hard by Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania before winning in four sets.

The Spanish 22-time major winner took the first two sets 6-4 before Berankis won the third 6-4. Nadal moved into the next round after clinching the fourth set 6-3.

He said after the match: "Every day is a challenge. All opponents are difficult and you are playing the best players in the world in these conditions – I didn't play much on grass in three years.

"It gives me the chance to keep going so I'm very happy for that."

Liam Broady beats Diego Schwartzman 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6(6) 6-1 in the second round at Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/ctWFj8vR4o — Tennis on telly 🎾📺🇬🇧 (@tennisontelly) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, British player Liam Broady stunned 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in five sets after staging a remarkable fightback.

The world number 132 lost 11 games in a row and looked to be heading for the exit.

At 3-0 down in the fourth set, Broady edged a tie-breaker before overcoming Schwartzman in the decider to win 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 in three hours and 47 minutes.

Broady said he was conscious of trying to keep the home flag flying after the departures of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu. "I think it kind of played on my mind a little bit yesterday," the 28-year-old said. "I saw some of the things online about Emma and Andy's results.

"But I kind of wanted to get a little result for the British players myself to give us something to hold on to."