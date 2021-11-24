Team Abu Dhabi clinch another last-ball victory to extend T10 win streak to five matches

For the second time in the tournament Team Abu Dhabi pulled off a thrilling last-ball victory, this time edging Delhi Bulls on Wednesday for a fifth win to maintain their perfect start to the Abu Dhabi T10.

Team Abu Dhabi required 10 runs off the last two deliveries and Jamie Overton proceeded to pummel both Dwayne Bravo deliveries for six to take them over the line at the Zayed Cricket stadium.

Needing 18 from the final over, Chris Gayle gave them the perfect start by lofting the first ball over the long-off fence. The next was a dot followed by a leg bye.

Gayle was then run out at the non-striker’s end after Overton called for two, which left Abu Dhabi needing 10 from the last two. Overton sent the first ball soaring over the sightscreen and slogged the next over the long-on fence to complete a dramatic win.

Phil Salt (56) and Liam Livingstone (25) set the platform for Abu Dhabi with a fine 74-run stand for the second wicket before both fell to Dominic Drake in the eighth over.

“We got plenty of options all-round and we are playing good cricket," Abu Dhabi captain Livingstone said.

“We don’t want to lose at the end competition. We keep saying that we’ll get bowled out for 50 in one of these games. Having said that, we definitely are playing some very good cricket. There is always areas to improve but it was a good win tonight.”

The Bulls put up 121-4 with contributions from the top order and an unbeaten 11-ball 39 from Drake.

Livingstone led his team by example by providing the break for Abu Dhabi when his second delivery got past the bat of Rilee Rossouw (20) to crash into the stumps, as Delhi lost their first wicket after 36 runs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22) scooped Danny Briggs to Fidel Edwards at fine leg and Luke Morris (25) top-edged Marchant de Lange for his ninth wicket of the tournament to move top of the bowling charts.

The Bulls were 73-3 in 7.3 when Romario Shepherd arrived at the crease to deliver an 11-ball 39 not out, a knock that included four sixes and three fours to take his team’s innings score to 121-4.

Local boy Fazalhaq Farooq had played two games earlier but neither batted nor bowled, but given his chance against Abu Dhabi, he produced a yorker-length delivery to trap Paul Stirling to provide the breakthrough in the second over of Abu Dhabi's innings.

That’s when Salt and Livingstone combined to build a solid foundation for the rest of their batting to finish it off.

Salt’s 23-ball knock featured five sixes and three fours while Livingstone hit two maximums and onw four in his 20-ball 25.

In the late game, Northern Warriors posted a tournament-leading 152 for their first win to leave Chennai Braves as the only side yet to get points in the tournament.

Kennar Lewis and Moeen Ali each hit 49 in a 106-run first wicket stand to lay the foundation for the Warriors.

The Braves faced were dismissed for 133 with a delivery to spare. Oshane Thomas with three scalps, and Josh Little and Umair Ali with a couple each were among the wickets.