Tuchel says substitution of Super Cup hero Kepa Arrizabalaga was planned

Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga celebrates with teammates after they won the penalty shootout in the Super Cup match against Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast on August 11. AP

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed the decision to bring goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on for the Super Cup penalty shoot-out win over Villarreal came from extensive statistical research.

There were eyebrows raised as Kepa replaced Edouard Mendy towards the end of the 1-1 draw at Belfast's Windsor Park on Wednesday night.

The match could not be settled over 120 minutes after Hakim Ziyech's effort for the Champions League holders was cancelled out by Gerard Moreno.

Europa League winners Villarreal hit the woodwork twice but came up short in the shoot-out as Kepa saved shots from Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol, with Chelsea winning 6-5 after Kai Havertz missed the first spot kick.

Mendy enjoyed a decent night between the posts but showed no sign of annoyance when he was replaced with seconds remaining.

Tuchel explained the effort put in by his staff to find his best goalkeeper for saving penalties.

"Since I arrived we have an unbelievable amount and quality of support in the structure of the club and this is one good example," he said.

"In my first cup game [as Chelsea boss] against Barnsley we had talks with the goalkeeper coaches and the analysing department, who came up with a statistic that Willy Cabellero was the best in penalty defending.

"They analysed thousands of penalties from Willy, then second-best was Kepa and third-best was Edouard in this statistic.

"So we spoke to all three of the goalkeepers very openly ... that when we have a situation like this and we have a change left, then we take the change, not for personal reasons but to help the team, to improve the chances because we had this proof of statistics.

"Willy is not there any more but the three accepted it in a fantastic manner. It showed all the spirit that this team trains and lives together and they said this is absolutely no problem.

"You see today, Mendy puts his ego to the side when we took this decision and he was aware – I think that is key – he is aware why we do this.

"It is not a sudden idea of the manager on the sideline. This was planned and openly discussed with the goalkeepers and I'm very happy they showed this type of team spirit."

It was not all good news for Chelsea on a day when Romelu Lukaku landed in the country to seal his return to Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech, who was the best player on the pitch and broke the deadlock by turning home a Havertz cross, was forced off with a shoulder problem before half-time.

"If you take a player out during the first half it's serious," Tuchel told BT Sport.

"We overused some players who were absolutely not ready to play 120 minutes and have only two days in between this and the next match with Crystal Palace, so that absolutely does not help us.

"We came with so many players who did not even play a friendly match so far, so this is the situation. We have to adapt and we have to, in our mindset, be as ready as we can be to do our very best."

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery saw off the Gunners and Manchester United to win the Europa League last season, beating the Red Devils in a shoot-out in the final.

But he could not make it a hat-trick of Premier League scalps.

"Last year we played a lot of games in the Europa League," Emery said. "We won it and this year we are going to play in the Champions League.

"We are going to try and progress wherever we can progress and the club is ready to help us with that, keep a good squad and giving the stability they have always.

"We're going to be playing in the Champions League this year so we need to compete against those teams like we did in today's game.

"Today was about playing against the best team in the world. So the idea was to enjoy it but also be competitive."

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

UAE v IRELAND All matches start at 10am, and will be played in Abu Dhabi 1st ODI, Friday, January 8 2nd ODI, Sunday, January 10 3rd ODI, Tuesday, January 12 4th ODI, Thursday, January 14

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

