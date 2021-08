Gael Monfils set for Tie Break Ten's inaugural Dubai edition

French tennis star Gael Monfils will be a part of Tie Break Tens in Dubai later this year. Reuters

Former top 10 tennis star Gael Monfils is one of the early confirmations for the Tie Break Tens series when the short-form version of the sport arrives in Dubai for the first time in October.

First launched at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2015, the TB10 series has attracted some of the top players in the past, including recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Elina Svitolina and Rafael Nadal.

More names will be announced by TB10 Dubai in the coming weeks. TB10 Dubai will commence with the men’s tournament, with plans to have a women’s section in the near future.

TB10 has been hosted in major cities like London, Vienna, Madrid, Melbourne, and New York City. It now arrives at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on October 22.

The tournament is held over one evening and involves eight players competing in a knockout format with a winner-takes-all prize of Dh 500,000. There are no games or sets, but matches of only 10-point tie-breaks each.

“We really believe that Tie Break Tens is paving the way for the future of tennis,” Jimmy Poon, tournament director for TB10 Dubai, said.

“TB10s events energise fans of the sport at all levels. Launching this event in the current climate has its challenges, but nowhere is better equipped than Dubai to deliver.

“We are equally excited to announce that leading up to the main tournament itself, TB10 Dubai is also establishing a grass roots junior tournament in parallel to support young talent in the sport, with the finals of both the boys and girls U18s event being played in the arena on the night of the main event.”

Tickets for Tie Break Tens Dubai will go on sale in August. Fans can register at www.tiebreaktensdubai.com to receive further details.

The seats available for sale will be based on the latest social distancing regulations and the health and safety guidelines of the Dubai Health Authority. All attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

