World Cup round-up: Morocco stun the Netherlands on penalties and Germany crash out

Morocco are through to the last 16 of the World Cup after beating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties in Monterrey, in a match the Arab side dominated for long periods without being rewarded.

Cody Gakpo put the Dutch ahead in the 72nd minute against the run of play, but substitute Chemsdine Talbi, one of three under-21 players introduced by coach Mohamed Ouahbi, set up Issa Diop's stoppage-time equaliser. Morocco's Yassine Bounou saved a penalty from Crysencio Summerville before Ismael Saibari scored the winner in a chaotic shoot-out. Morocco face Canada in the last 16 on Saturday.

Brazil survived a scare against Japan, winning 2-1 with a 95th-minute goal from Gabriel Martinelli after Casemiro equalised in a much-improved second-half performance.

Germany are out of the World Cup, losing 4-3 on penalties to Paraguay after a 1-1 draw in Boston. The match turned on a VAR review in extra time that ruled out a Jonathan Tah header for a foul on Paraguay's goalkeeper Orlando Gill. Germany have never previously lost a World Cup shoot-out, but missed three penalties this time. Coach Julian Nagelsmann said he will not resign.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's federation president Yasser Al Misehal has resigned after the team's group stage exit, taking full responsibility for a campaign in which Saudi Arabia scored only once in three matches. Egypt are preparing to face Australia in the round of 32 on Friday. Algeria face Switzerland on the same day, with coach Vladimir Petkovic taking on the country he managed for seven years.

Tonight, Ivory Coast face Norway at 9pm UAE time, before France face Sweden at 1am and Mexico face Ecuador at 5am.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.