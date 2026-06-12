Trump says Iran deal is close, Emaar teases megaproject and World Bank cuts Gulf outlook

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, President Donald Trump says the US has reached a “great settlement” with Iran and that a formal agreement could be signed within days, potentially leading to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite that optimism, tension remains high after US forces intercept two Iranian attack drones that officials say appeared to be targeting commercial shipping in the vital waterway.

We also examine the economic consequences of the conflict. The World Bank says the global economy is heading for its weakest growth since the Covid-19 pandemic, with near-zero growth expected in Gulf economies this year before a recovery in 2027 and 2028.

In Dubai, Emaar Properties prepares to unveil a Dh200 billion ($55 billion) megaproject designed to house nearly 150,000 residents, in one of the largest developments announced in the emirate.

And the UAE approves a new breast cancer treatment from AstraZeneca that reduced the risk of death by 56 per cent in clinical trials. The move expands treatment options for patients with advanced forms of the disease.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.