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Trending Middle East

Trump intervenes to halt Lebanon attacks, Iraq cracks down on corruption and UAE approves weight-loss pill

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

June 02, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump says Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to stop attacking each other after efforts by Washington to prevent a major Israeli escalation in Beirut.

We also look at growing uncertainty around US-Iran diplomacy after Tehran reportedly suspended indirect talks because of Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

In Iraq, authorities arrest Deputy Oil Minister Adnan Al Jumaili as Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi launches an anti-corruption body and expands investigations into public sector spending.

In the UAE, a national initiative called Naseej aims to reduce the number of clothes going to waste and promote a circular economy. Officials estimate the country generates about 220,000 tonnes of textile waste each year.

And the Emirates also approves the pill form of weight-loss drug Wegovy, expanding treatment options for obesity and related health conditions.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: June 02, 2026, 5:41 AM
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