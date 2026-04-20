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Trending Middle East

Iran accuses US of ceasefire breach as talks set to begin in Islamabad

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

April 20, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, tensions rise in the Gulf as Iran accuses the US of breaching the ceasefire, following the interception of an Iranian-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran has warned it will respond, while Washington says it is enforcing a naval blockade.

But talks on ending the Iran war are to be held in Islamabad, with Washington offering a deal but warning of further strikes if negotiations fail. Iran says it will not engage in discussions while the blockade remains in place.

Meanwhile, a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon is largely holding, despite continued Israeli strikes and a rising death toll. Lebanese displaced from their homes in the south of the country are beginning to return as key roads and crossings reopen.

In Dubai, the rental market shows continued stability, with strong activity in the first quarter and fewer cancelled contracts, despite regional uncertainty.

And across the UAE, a digital platform has been launched to help consumers compare prices on essential goods. The initiative is aimed at improving transparency and reducing household costs.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: April 20, 2026, 5:56 AM
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