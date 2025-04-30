Podcasts

Trending Middle East

An attack against Syria's Druze and a UN report on Sudan's war

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

PodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

April 30, 2025

Tension flared in Damascus after the latest in a string of attacks on minority groups.

The UN accused both Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing widespread atrocities against civilians.

The UAE has launched a major humanitarian project serving sub-Saharan Africa over the next five years.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

UAE pledges $125m in drive to prevent 300,000 childbirth deaths in Africa

UN experts' report accuses Sudan’s warring parties of atrocities against civilians

At least 12 killed in militant attack on Druze suburb of Damascus

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent; Vanessa Ghanem, Arab Affairs Editor; and Sarah Forster, National Editor.

Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm

Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm

Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Updated: April 30, 2025, 2:00 AM

More Episodes

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          Middle East Today