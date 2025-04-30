An attack against Syria's Druze and a UN report on Sudan's war

Tension flared in Damascus after the latest in a string of attacks on minority groups.

The UN accused both Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing widespread atrocities against civilians.

The UAE has launched a major humanitarian project serving sub-Saharan Africa over the next five years.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent; Vanessa Ghanem, Arab Affairs Editor; and Sarah Forster, National Editor.