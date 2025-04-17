Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Framework for Iran nuclear talks and France-Algeria tensions

Ban Barkawi gives a round-up of today’s trends

Ban Barkawi
Ban Barkawi

April 17, 2025

Talks between the US and Iran this week will create a framework to discuss Tehran's nuclear programme. Tensions between Algeria and France have flared up this week amid tit-for-tat diplomat expulsions. Egypt’s finance minister has presented an ambitious national budget to parliament, proposing record spending, tax increases and subsidy cuts.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

US and Iran to ‘chart path forward' in second round of talks, American official says

Tension between Algeria and France flares up amid tit-for-tat expulsions

This episode features Aveen Karim, Sunniva Rose and Kamal Tabikha.

Updated: April 17, 2025, 2:00 AM

