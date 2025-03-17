US strikes Yemen and Israel prepares to resume ceasefire talks

Iran warns of a decisive response to any attacks after threats made by US President Donald Trump, in the aftermath of military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed a negotiating team to prepare for the continuation of Gaza ceasefire talks. The Palestinian-Israeli documentary No Other Land has secured a Dubai-based distributor after its historic win at the Oscars this year.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Trump warns Houthis 'hell will rain down' as US strikes on Yemen kill at least 31
No Other Land: Dubai distributor acquires regional rights to Oscar-winning film
This episode features Senior Foreign Reporter Mina Aldroubi and Features Writer Saeed Saeed.