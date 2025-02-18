Israel’s deadline to withdraw from Lebanon, and Middle East weighs in on Russia talks

Israel is supposed to withdraw from Lebanon today. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Riyadh for discussions on the war in Ukraine and issues in the Middle East. More than 150,000 people arrived in Abu Dhabi yesterday for the first day of Idex, the Middle East’s largest defence expo.

Listen for more on today's episode of Trending Middle East.

US Secretary of State in Saudi Arabia with Russia-Ukraine war and Middle East conflicts on agenda

Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior Hamas commander as withdrawal deadline looms

Idex 2021: What to expect at the Middle East's biggest defence expo

This episode features Jamie Prentis, reporting from Beirut; and Nick Webster, Health Editor.

