Trending Middle East

Musk announces Dubai Loop and Captain America film faces protests - Trending

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s trends

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

February 14, 2025

Elon Musk and his Boring Company have signed an initial deal to bring an underground road system to Dubai. Marvel’s latest Captain America film is facing a new wave of protests over its inclusion of an Israeli character, originally a Mossad agent in the Marvel comics. Friday marks the 20th anniversary of the assassination of Lebanese prime minister Rafic Hariri.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Dubai Loop: Elon Musk looks to build Las Vegas-style underground road network

Inside the reshoots and retooling of Captain America: Brave New World – ‘We’ve made a damn good movie’

This episode features technology reporter Dana AlOmar and William Mullally, arts & culture editor.

Updated: February 14, 2025, 7:35 AM

