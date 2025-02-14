Musk announces Dubai Loop and Captain America film faces protests - Trending

Elon Musk and his Boring Company have signed an initial deal to bring an underground road system to Dubai. Marvel’s latest Captain America film is facing a new wave of protests over its inclusion of an Israeli character, originally a Mossad agent in the Marvel comics. Friday marks the 20th anniversary of the assassination of Lebanese prime minister Rafic Hariri.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Dubai Loop: Elon Musk looks to build Las Vegas-style underground road network

Inside the reshoots and retooling of Captain America: Brave New World – ‘We’ve made a damn good movie’

This episode features technology reporter Dana AlOmar and William Mullally, arts & culture editor.

