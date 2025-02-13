ISIS cells in Syria and Musk speaks at Dubai event - Trending

Syrians are seeking greater protection from ISIS cells and killings in a new era of government. Arab nations are planning a unified counter-offer to Donald Trump’s plans to “take over” Gaza. The World Governments Summit is closing today in Dubai.

Listen to the full breakdown in this morning's episode of Trending Middle East.

ISIS cells and killings pose challenge for southern Syria

Trump says US will take Gaza as he meets Jordan’s King Abdullah

World Governments Summit: Boris Johnson backs Ukraine peace deal with Trump at the helm

This episode features correspondent Lizzie Porter and Rory Reynolds, assistant editor-in-chief.

